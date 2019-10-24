SPRINGFIELD, MO — An overhead smash on championship point by junior Ainsley Heidbreder capped off one of the most dominant seasons in state history as John Burroughs captured the Missouri Class 1 girls team tennis state championship Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex.
It was the third state title in the last four years for the Bombers, who finished the season with an 18-1 record. Their only loss came against Class 2 state champion St. Joseph's Academy 5-4 in a match in which they were playing without No. 2 singles player Sami Remis. John Burroughs defeated St. Joseph's 8-1 earlier in the season with its full squad.
John Burroughs won both matches Thursday by 5-0 scores, defeating Cape Notre Dame in the semifinals and rival Pembroke Hill in the championship.
The decisive wins come as no surprise as the Bombers lost just four total courts in their 18 victories.
"You just can't beat those smiles," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said as her players were getting ready to receive their championship medals. "It is so satisfying as a coach to watch them achieve their goals and do so as a team."
The Bombers started the day in which all matches were played indoors because of a day-long rain by not only sweeping the three doubles matches against Cape Notre Dame, but doing them all by 8-0 scores. Their tandems were junior Lily Walther and senior Sami Remis at No. 1; Heidbreder and senior Gaby Thornton at No. 2; and sophomore Emily Kantrovitz and junior Nina Zhu at No. 3.
Walther, the Bombers’ No. 1 singles player, won her match over Claire Bruenderman 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Kantrovitz also finished in singles against the Bulldogs, winning her match at the No. 4 position over Anna Grace Stroup 6-1, 6-1.
The Bombers had a long wait as they watched St. Joseph's win the Class 2 championship.
But they made quick work of Pembroke Hill. They swept the three doubles matches, this time losing just four games. Walther and Remis defeated Alisha Castaner and Ally Turtledove 8-2 at No. 1 doubles. Heidbreder and Thornton beat Lynne Li and Lucia Wolfe 8-2 at No. 2 while Kantrovitz and Zhu beat Marlena Smith and Anna Stechschulte 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Kantrovitz was first off in singles, defeating Wolfe 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4. Heidbreder capped it off with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ally Turtledove at No. 3 singles — highlighted by her smash on championship point. Stuti Sinha, a junior, also played in the John Burroughs lineup at No. 6 singles.
"We played the Kansas state champions, the Kansas runners-up, St. Joseph's, St. Teresa's," Pembroke Hill coach Mike Duckworth said. "And John Burroughs is the best. I think Blue Valley North or Shawnee Mission East might win a court here or there in singles or doubles. But they don't match up overall with this team, which would be a hell of a (NCAA) Division III team."
The team championship was the third for Thornton, who missed the 2017 season because of injury when John Burroughs lost to Pembroke Hill in the final.
"It probably feels better this time since it is my last year," Thornton said. "This is very emotional. I grew so close to these girls through the four years. It is sad leaving them behind. But it is definitely a happy sad. I think a lot of our success has to do with how well we get along with each other. This group is very special. We click and also push each other."
The talent level was unprecedented as evidenced that defending Class 1 singles champion Thornton is playing No. 5.
But Carlile said it is more than just talent which made this team special.
"Every day they showed up on the courts and made each other better," Carlile said. "They are obviously excellent tennis players, but they might be better teammates."
The individual portion of the state tournament will be played Friday and Saturday.