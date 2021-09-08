John Burroughs' Kantrovitz fights past MICDS' Mikulec to win Metro League's No. 1 singles title

John Burroughs tennis player Emily Kantrovitz had the first real test of her senior season Wednesday.

Kantrovitz did not ace the test but still passed with flying colors as she defeated Mikaela Mikulec of MICDS 8-5 at the No. 1 singles flight of the Metro League girls tennis tournament at Westminster.

"I would give myself a B-plus," Kantrovitz said. "Mikaela is a good player with a variety of shots. It took me a while to get going, but I got more comfortable as the match went on."

The match was tied 4-4 as both players held serve on their first three tries and then broke each other.

In the ninth game, Kantrovitz broke a string. But she responded by winning four of the final five games with the new racquet.

Kantrovitz said she is having fun playing again during the high school season after sitting out last season.

"I missed being a part of the team, but I think I made the right decision," she said. "Part of it was COVID, but your junior season is a big one for college recruiting. I was able to play in some good tournaments and had some good results.