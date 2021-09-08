John Burroughs' Kantrovitz fights past MICDS' Mikulec to win Metro League's No. 1 singles title

John Burroughs tennis player Emily Kantrovitz had the first real test of her senior season Wednesday.
Kantrovitz did not ace the test but still passed with flying colors as she defeated Mikaela Mikulec of MICDS 8-5 at the No. 1 singles flight of the Metro League girls tennis tournament at Westminster.
"I would give myself a B-plus," Kantrovitz said. "Mikaela is a good player with a variety of shots. It took me a while to get going, but I got more comfortable as the match went on."
The match was tied 4-4 as both players held serve on their first three tries and then broke each other.
In the ninth game, Kantrovitz broke a string. But she responded by winning four of the final five games with the new racquet.
Kantrovitz said she is having fun playing again during the high school season after sitting out last season.
"I missed being a part of the team, but I think I made the right decision," she said. "Part of it was COVID, but your junior season is a big one for college recruiting. I was able to play in some good tournaments and had some good results.
"But I wanted to play high school tennis again as a senior and give it another go. It is less stressful and a lot of fun. It is also productive because I have a very good player to practice with in Sahana (Madala)."
There is just one thing missing from an impressive high school resume for Kantrovitz. And that is an individual state championship.
Kantrovitz has won a pair of team titles and finished second in singles and third in doubles individually.
"Obviously, one of the reasons I came back was to win that individual title," Kantrovitz said.
Kantrovitz is the veteran on a very young but very talented Bombers squad which had champions in six of the eight flights Wednesday.
Madala was extremely impressive in winning at No. 2 singles for John Burroughs. She defeated Rachel Li of MICDS 8-0 in the championship match.
All of the final matchups were between John Burroughs and MICDS. Westminster, Principia and Lutheran South were the other teams in the tournament.
Megan Liu (No. 3), Eva Kasel (No. 4), Isabella Hawkins (No. 6), and Emy Caruthers (No. 8) were other Bombers champions.
MICDS had champions at No. 5 (Stella Kreisel) and No. 7 (Bennett Baur).
The doubles portion of the tournament will be played Thursday at Westminster.