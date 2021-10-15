John Burroughs' Kantrovitz wins Class 3 singles title; St. Joseph's Choate falls one win short of four-peat

John Burroughs senior Emily Kantrovitz said she was happy with the rain — and more than happy with the results of her final high school tennis tournament.

All of the Class 3 and Class 2 matches in the Missouri girls tennis individual state tournament Thursday and Friday were played indoors at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield because of rain.

Kantrovitz took advantage of her favorite conditions and won the Class 3 singles championship Friday, defeating two area standouts.

"I love playing indoors,” said Kantrovitz, who will be playing college tennis next year at Emory University in Atlanta. "I hit a flat and hard ball and it plays to my advantage to play with no wind."

Kantrovitz defeated St. Joseph's Academy's Abby Gaines 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals Friday morning before topping Parkway South’s Khayli Buckels 6-0, 6-4 in the championship match.

"Abby is a terrific player and I knew I would have to play my "A" game to beat her," Kantrovitz said. "I played my best tennis for sure in that match. It could have been difficult to play again coming off a match like that. But I knew it would be important to stay positive and focus on the mental side."