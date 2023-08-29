MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and John Burroughs' Sahana Madala may have had the match of the year in 2022 at the Metro League girls tennis tournament.

Mikulec prevailed 9-8 in the No. 1 singles flight. That helped propel the two stars to second-place finishes in the Class 3 state tournament at the end of the season — Madala in singles and Mikulec in doubles with Rachel Li.

Madala and Mikulec each earned championships in this year's season-opening Metro League Tournament, which played its eight singles flights Tuesday at Westminster.

Madala won the No. 1 singles flight championship with an 8-5 win over Li, who supplanted Mikulec at the top spot of the Rams' lineup with a pair of wins in challenge matches.

"I remember last year's match against Mikaela," Madala said. "It was so close. I think I actually had match points. That made me want to win even more this time. Rachel is a battler and this was a good way to start the season. It's a huge confidence booster. This is my senior year and I want to go out strong."

It was Li who started out strong Tuesday, winning the first two games.

But Madala rallied to win the next six games in the eight-game pro set. Li battled back to win the next three games and the match was on serve at 6-5. Madala broke serve and then held to close out the match.

"I was tight and a little nervous to start the match," Madala said. "But I got more aggressive and got going after I won a couple of games."

Meanwhile, Mikulec won at the No. 2 singles flight, defeating Allie Wayne of John Burroughs, 8-5. It was an especially meaningful win for the southpaw, who had not played tennis in several months after suffering a fractured spine.

"I was so ready to get out there and just play a match again," Mikulec said. "I didn't know what to expect, especially against a player as good as Allie."

Mikulec could not have asked for a better start as she won the first six games.

"Tennis is a huge part of my life and I was just so happy to get cleared to play three weeks ago," Mikulec said. "Allie is a great player and it felt so good to be able to finish it up."

Wayne, a sophomore who medaled at state last year, won five of six games after dropping the first six before Mikulec finally closed it out.

"It's been a long ride and I realize that I am not the player I was before I got hurt," Mikulec said. "I have a long ways to go, but I hope to get back to full throttle at the end of the season."

Mikulec's win at No. 2 singles prevented a John Burroughs sweep in the eight singles flights.

The Bombers got championships from Eva Kasal (No. 3); Megan Liu (No. 4); Isabelle Hawkins (No. 5); Mayumi Ross (No. 6); Courtney Wu (No. 7); and Caitlyn O'Shea (No. 8).

Burroughs' superior depth showed in the final scores in the title matches. The Bombers won three of the matches by 8-0 scores, all against MICDS.

Westminster swept the eight third-place matches, all against Lutheran South.

The tournament will conclude Wednesday with six flights of doubles, starting at 3:45 at Westminster.

Metro League Championships, singles