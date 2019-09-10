TOWN & COUNTRY — John Burroughs tennis player Lily Walther loves to face a player with pace.
That certainly describes the game of MICDS' Journee White.
The players faced off Tuesday in the No. 1 singles flight championship match of the Metro League girls tennis tournament at Westminster.
Walther, a junior, won the final seven games in an 8-2 win. All matches were played with an eight-game pro set format.
"Journee is a good player who hits the ball hard," said Walther, who won a state doubles crown with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman and finished fifth in singles last year. "When you play someone like Journee you just try to get as many balls back as you can."
That is a Walther specialty, as she eventually forced errors with her consistency.
"I coached her in basketball and she is a true competitor," Bombers coach Lindsay Carlile said. "She is athletic and quick and is one of the smartest players I have seen. She knows the right moment to exploit her opponent. She is a multi-dimensional player."
Earning the No. 1 singles spot on the defending Class 1 champion Bombers was quite an accomplishment for Walther.
"I love the challenge of playing No. 1," said Walther, who played mostly at the No. 3 singles spot last season. "It really could have been any of us. It just happened to be me."
Walther's win at the top spot was a highlight on what proved to be a dominating performance by the Bombers in the singles portion of the tournament. Six flights of doubles are scheduled to be played Wednesday at Westminster.
John Burroughs swept all eight singles flights. In the top six flights, which is usually the format in the regular season, the Bombers won 48 games and lost just seven.
"It is just fun to watch these girls compete," Carlile said. "There are some hard battles during practice. There is a healthy competition."
Sami Remis, who has won both a singles and doubles individual state championship, defeated Nia Cooper of MICDS 8-3 at No. 2 singles.
Heidbreder, who teamed with Walther to win state doubles in 2017, rolled to an 8-0 win over Ashley Kane of MICDS at No. 3 singles.
Emily Kantrovitz, who played No. 1 singles last year, and Gaby Thornton, who also has won state singles and doubles titles, also won their matches without losing a game.
Kantrovitz beat Avery Surber of Westminster at No. 4 singles while Thornton beat Lauren Ferguson of MICDS at No. 5 singles.
Nina Zhu, who normally fills out the potent Bombers singles lineup, won her match at No. 6 singles over Stella Kreisel of MICDS 8-2.
Stuti Sinha and Sriya Bandi was also conference champions, winning at No. 7 and 8 singles respectively.