John Burroughs, Visitation, Villa Duchesne advance to team tennis championships

The stage is set for a fantastic finish Saturday to a memorable two weeks for local players in Missouri’s girls tennis state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
St. Louis players swept the three singles championships and won two of the three doubles titles in the individual portion of the tournament last weekend.
On Friday, Villa Duchesne (Class 1), Visitation (Class 2) and John Burroughs (Class 3) each won semifinal matches in the team tournament — all by 5-0 margins — and advanced to state title matches Saturday in Springfield.
Villa Duchesne, which is looking for its first team title, earned a 5-0 victory over Ursuline on Friday in a Class 1 semifinal.
The Saints advanced to face Bolivar in the Class 1 championship at 9 a.m. Saturday. Because of predicted cold temperatures, that match is likely to be played indoors.
"They played fantastic (Friday), all of them," Villa Duchesne coach Brian Kirk said. "They were focused and ready to play."
The Saints swept the three doubles matches, losing a total of just eight games. Then their top two singles players closed out the sweep.
Class 1 singles champion Lizzie Barlow of Villa Duchesne defeated Courtney Leigh 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Izzy Cancila beat Anna Lamartina 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
Bolivar, which defeated St. Joseph LeBlond 5-0 in the other Class 1 semifinal, also will be looking for its first girls tennis title.
Last weekend in the individual tournament, Bolivar’s No. 1 doubles team of Megan Roberts and Alexis Berry beat Villa Duchesne’s No. 2 pairing of Cancila and Liza Brown in the Class 1 doubles final.
In Class 2, Visitation is one win away from capturing a triple crown after a 5-0 victory over MICDS in another all-St. Louis semifinal.
The Vivettes will face undefeated St. Pius X of Kansas City at noon Saturday. St. Pius defeated Republic 5-3 in the other Class 2 semifinal Friday.
Visitation got off to a quick start against the Rams as Class 2 singles champion Laura Finnie teamed with Anne Wilkinson for an 8-0 win over Journee White and Stella Kreisel at No. 2 doubles while Flora Eidson and Sejal Sekhar defeated Kashish Motiwani and Ashley Kane 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.
It was a much tighter go for the Class 2 doubles champion team of Sophia McLellan and Suzanna McLellan. The sisters pulled out a 9-7 win at No. 1 doubles over MICDS freshmen Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li after trailing 7-5.
"The groundstrokes by the MICDS players were so good," Visitation coach Ashley Hennis said. "They were ripping it at our girls at the net. We were able to make some adjustments and pull it out."
Visitation closed out the dual with singles wins from Eidson at No. 4 and Wilkinson at No. 5.
"The girls played amazing," Hennis said. "I am feeling very confident about (Saturday)."
John Burroughs will be going for its third successive team title and fifth in the last six years after a 5-0 victory over Rock Bridge in a Class 3 semifinal.
The Bombers will face Pembroke Hill, a 5-0 winner over Lee's Summit West, in the first Class 3 championship at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bombers are in the state’s highest classification for the first time.
John Burroughs lost just four total games in its five completed matches against Rock Bridge, three of them in the three doubles matches. A pair of freshmen closed it out in singles as Eva Kasel defeated Sryia Pokala 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 and Megan Liu beat Kinley Schrade 6-0, 6-0.
"The girls looked sharp," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "They are picking the right time to play some of their best tennis. Pembroke Hill is a very talented team, but we look forward to playing teams like this."
