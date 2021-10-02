 Skip to main content
Visitation duo captures district championship
TOWN AND COUNTRY — There was drama at different locations in the final day of the Class 3, District 2 Girls Individual Tennis Tournament.

The doubles and singles semifinals were each played early Saturday morning at Woods Mill Racquet Club.

The doubles finals were moved to Vetta Sunset due to anticipated rain. The singles championship began outdoors at John Burroughs, but had to finish up at MAC West.

Both championship matches were high caliber tennis with both going to a match tie-breaker for the third set.

The doubles title match included three of the four participants in last year's Class 2 state final. Sophia McLellan and her sister, Suzanna, won that match over Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li of MICDS.

Sophia was the lone senior of the four and is now playing tennis at the University of Missouri.

Suzanna now plays with sophomore Flora Eidson, who finished second in the state singles tournament last year.

McLellan and Eidson had to come back twice Saturday to defeat Mikulec and Li 3-6, 6-3 (10-8).

"They are a really good team," McLellan said of Mikulec and Li. "It was a match in which every point mattered. It didn't start well for us, but when we started the second set we just told ourselves that it was a clean slate."

Visitation won the final three games of the second set to force a 10-point match tie-breaker for the third set.

MICDS came out strong in the breaker, winning the first four points.

But Visitation played its best tennis of the match, winning nine of the next 11 points. Mikulec and Li did not go down without a fight winning the next two points to pull to 9-8. The fantastic match would end with a dud though as a Visitation shot got caught in the netting separating the courts and could not be returned by Mikulec on match point.

"We had a little bit of a mental lapse at the start of the tie-breaker, but we were able to get it back," Eidson said. "Suzanna is a great partner and I feel we have a good chance to do well at state."

The singles final between John Burroughs' teammates Emily Kantrovitz and Sahana Madala also had its share of excitement.

Kantrovitz won the first set, 6-4, before Madala came back to win the second set 7-5.

The rain started to fall as the match tie-breaker was about to begin.

The match concluded at MAC West, with Kantrovitz winning 10-2.

All four finalists, Kantrovitz and Madala in singles and McLellan and Eidson and Mikulec and Li in doubles, advance to the state tournament in Springfield Oct. 14 and 15 as the top two finishers in singles and doubles in the eight districts make up the 16-player state bracket.

