Visitation duo captures district championship

MICDS player Rachel Li returns a serve. MICDS and Visitation Academy players competed in the Class 3 District 2 Individual Doubles Championship at Vetta Sunset Tennis Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday October 2, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Bill Hester |
TOWN AND COUNTRY — There was drama at different locations in the final day of the Class 3, District 2 Girls Individual Tennis Tournament.
The doubles and singles semifinals were each played early Saturday morning at Woods Mill Racquet Club.
The doubles finals were moved to Vetta Sunset due to anticipated rain. The singles championship began outdoors at John Burroughs, but had to finish up at MAC West.
Both championship matches were high caliber tennis with both going to a match tie-breaker for the third set.
The doubles title match included three of the four participants in last year's Class 2 state final. Sophia McLellan and her sister, Suzanna, won that match over Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li of MICDS.
Sophia was the lone senior of the four and is now playing tennis at the University of Missouri.
Suzanna now plays with sophomore Flora Eidson, who finished second in the state singles tournament last year.
McLellan and Eidson had to come back twice Saturday to defeat Mikulec and Li 3-6, 6-3 (10-8).
"They are a really good team," McLellan said of Mikulec and Li. "It was a match in which every point mattered. It didn't start well for us, but when we started the second set we just told ourselves that it was a clean slate."