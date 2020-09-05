Koons keeps on rolling, helps Edwardsville to Heather Bradshaw title

"It was just the pecking order of the family," Melissa said. "She got her turn later on."

Chloe has learned a lot from Jonathan, who handles the assistant coaching duties at Edwardsville.

"He's helped me with everything — every part of my game," Chloe said.

Jonathan is also helping Chloe learn how to drive. Chloe, who will be 16 in December, has a learners permit and has been tooling around town with older brother riding shotgun.

"He always asks me, "What are you doing?' " Chloe said. "But I'm getting better."

Chloe, who sports a 4.0 grade point average, is hoping for a successful college career, just like Jonathan.

But for now, she is content on being the leader of a loaded team. The Tigers have 12 seniors on a 31-girl roster.

Colbert, who plays at No. 2 singles, cherishes the opportunity to play No. 1 doubles with Koons.

"We compliment each other so well," Colbert said. "And she makes me play better, too."

Colbert rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win in her singles match. Seniors Chloe Trimpe (No. 3 singles), Grace Hackett (No. 4), Emma Herman (No. 5) and Morgan Marshall all won their contests.