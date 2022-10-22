Ladue claims Class 2 girls tennis triple crown with win over Fort Zumwalt South in team final

The Ladue girls tennis team capped off a banner 2022 season Saturday afternoon at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield by finishing off a "triple crown" with the Class 2 team championship, adding it to the singles title (Angela Chen) and doubles crown (Megan Ouyang and Kayla Chan) it earned last weekend.

It is only the sixth time a school has swept the three titles, although it also has been done four years in a row (John Burroughs in 2019, Visitation in 2020 and Barstow in 2021).

Ladue coach Margaret Junker now has been a part of two triple crowns with two different schools. As a senior in 2006 at St. Joseph's Academy, Junker teamed with Erin Jameson to win the state doubles crown, Michelle Kedzierski won in singles and the Angels earned the team title for what is the program's only triple crown.

"The triple crown is such a rare thing and so hard to get," said Junker. "I remember how special it was as a player and I have the same feelings as a coach. I feel so good for the girls."

Ladue went into the team state tournament as a heavy favorite and put on an unprecedented show in a 5-0 victory against Fort Zumwalt South in the title match.

The Rams did not lose a single game in the five completed matches. They swept the three doubles matches by 8-0 scores and then got 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles from Chan at No. 1 and Jenna Song at No. 6.

"Those girls are freshmen and they are tiny and mighty," Junker said of Chan and Song. "They kind of remind me of myself."

The Rams, whose only two losses this season were to Class 3 team champion St. Joseph's, did not lose a court in either of their matches Saturday. They defeated Grain Valley 5-0 in the semifinals Saturday morning.

It was the eighth state title for Ladue but just its second in the last 30 years.

"The puzzle pieces fit this year," Junker said. "We had the two returning seniors (Ouyang and Saba Fajors), a transfer (Grace Qian, from Wisconsin) and three freshmen in the top six (Chen, Chan and Song). It was a special group."

Fort Zumwalt South had a good showing in becoming the first team from the Gateway Athletic Conference to play in the final four.

The Bulldogs got a state win, defeating St. Pius X-Kansas City) 5-2 in the semifinals.

"The match was closer than the score would indicate," Fort Zumwalt South coach Dave Fox said. "We played some of our best tennis of the season in the semifinal."

The Bulldogs won two of the three doubles matches and then got wins in singles from Carlie Yates (No. 2), Allison Moore (No. 3) and Isabel Montileone (No. 6).

"Nobody thought we would get this far but we kept winning and winning," Fox said. "It was an amazing ride."

Class 1

Clayton came up just short of winning its first state title since 1985. The Greyhounds lost in the Class 1 championship match to Kennett, 5-3.

Kennett defended its team title and did so without losing a match this season.

Riley Zimmerman and Riley Reeves won their doubles match at No. 3 and then won in singles, Zimmerman at No. 5 and Reeves at No. 6. But it was not enough as Kennett won two singles matches which went to match tie-breakers after split sets.

"Every match was close and we had our opportunities," Clayton coach Chris Salaveria said. "It was a great, high-level match for Class 1. It was a great season, though. We accomplished a lot both individually and as a team."