Ladue sweeps Class 2 girls tennis state titles, hopes to add team crown next

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ladue swept the singles and doubles titles Friday in Missouri's Class 2 girls tennis state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex and hopes those results will be the first two legs of a triple crown it will try to finish Oct. 22 back on the same courts.
Ladue freshman Angela Chen began her high school career with a state championship in singles.
Chen lost just one game in her first three matches and then beat Leiloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep in the final, 6-1, 6-3. It was the second year in a row Payton lost in the championship match.
"I played high school tennis to win a state title," Chen said. "I felt good coming here but I didn't want to be too over-confident. It is cool to win a title."
Ladue's Megan Ouyang and Kayla Chan celebrate after defeating Grain Valley's Brooklyn Spencer and Emma Thiessen 6-0, 6-0 during the girls Class 2 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
Chen’s Ladue teammates — senior Megan Ouyang and freshman Kayla Chan — also were on a mission in the Class 2 doubles draw.
"We wanted revenge against the team which knocked out our other doubles team," Chan said.
The Rams duo got that in a big way with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Grain Valley's Brooklyn Spencer and Emma Thiessen, who came back in the semifinals for a 0-6, 7-5, 10-7 victory against Ladue's Grace Qian and Jenna Song.
"It's an amazing feeling," Ouyang said. "We now both have won a state title, which our brothers did not."
Those older brothers, Jeremy Ouyang and Nathan Chan, were state qualifiers for Ladue's boys during their careers but did not win an individual title.
Ladue's pursuit of the Class 2 team championship continues with a state semifinal at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 against Grain Valley. St. Pius X of Kansas City and Fort Zumwalt South play in the other semifinal at 9 a.m. Oct. 22, with the winners meeting for the state title at 3 p.m.
The Class 1 semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Ursuline's Emelia Kinder and Clayton's Aanya Singh were the only area players to win first round matches and advanced to the singles semifinals.
Missouri girls tennis state tournament, Class 2
Ladue's Megan Ouyang and Kayla Chan celebrate after defeating Grain Valley's Brooklyn Spencer and Emma Thiessen 6-0, 6-0 during the girls Class 2 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3.
Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
Ladue's Kayla Chan and Megan Ouyang defeated Grain Valley's Brooklyn Spencer and Emma Thiessen 6-0, 6-0 during the girls Class 2 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Ladue's Angela Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Kayla Chan teamed with Megan Ouyang to defeat Grain Valley's Brooklyn Spencer and Emma Thiessen 6-0, 6-0 during the girls Class 2 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ladue's Angela Chen competes during the Class 2 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Chen defeated Lincoln College Prep's Leiloni Payton 6-1,6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Missouri girls tennis state tournament, Class 1
Duchesne's MK Beckemeier competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
Clayton's Aanya Singh competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Singh defeated Logan-Rogersville's 6-2,6-2.
Ursuline's Emelia Kinder competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
Clayton's Aanya Singh competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Singh defeated Logan-Rogersville's 6-2,6-2. Gordon Radford | Special to
Duchesne's MK Beckemeier makes contact with the ball during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Clayton's Aanya Singh competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Singh defeated Logan-Rogersville's 6-2,6-2. Gordon Radford | Special to
Ursuline's Emelia Kinder competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Duchesne's MK Beckemeier competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Cameron's Zuzanna Twarowska competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Duchesne's MK Beckemeier serves during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Duchesne's MK Beckemeier competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Clayton's Aanya Singh competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Singh defeated Logan-Rogersville's 6-2,6-2. Gordon Radford | Special to
Duchesne's MK Beckemeier serves during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to
Clayton's Aanya Singh competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Singh defeated Logan-Rogersville's 6-2,6-2. Gordon Radford | Special to
Clayton's Aanya Singh competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Singh defeated Logan-Rogersville's 6-2,6-2. Gordon Radford | Special to
Clayton's Aanya Singh competes during the first round of the Class 1 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Singh defeated Logan-Rogersville's 6-2,6-2. Gordon Radford | Special to
