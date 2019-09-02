Subscribe for 99¢
Lily Walther, John Burroughs

Lily Walther, John Burroughs tennis

Expected to start season at the No. 1 singles position for Bombers team which returns top five players from the Class 1 team champions. Walther was undefeated in singles in the regular season last year and finished fifth in state in singles in Class 1. She teamed to win a Class 1 doubles title with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman.