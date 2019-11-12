Metro League 2019 girls tennis all-conference:
Player of the year: Lily Walther, jr., John Burroughs
FIRST TEAM
Sami Remis, sr., John Burroughs
Emily Kantrovitz, so., John Burroughs
Ainsley Heidbreder, jr., John Burroughs
Gaby Thornton, sr., John Burroughs
Nia Cooper, fr., MICDS
Journee White, so., MICDS
Nina Zhu, jr., John Burroughs
Emma Pawlitz, jr., Lutheran South
SECOND TEAM
Eliana Brook, sr., MICDS
Meredith Goldberg, sr., MICDS
Chelsey Nwamu, fr., MICDS
Stuti Sinha, jr., John Burroughs
Sriya Bandi, sr., John Burroughs
Josie Christen, sr., Westminster
Caroline Kopsky, sr., Westminster
Alyssa Mikesell, sr., Principia