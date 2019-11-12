Subscribe for 99¢

Metro League 2019 girls tennis all-conference:

Player of the year: Lily Walther, jr., John Burroughs

FIRST TEAM

Sami Remis, sr., John Burroughs

Emily Kantrovitz, so., John Burroughs

Ainsley Heidbreder, jr., John Burroughs

Gaby Thornton, sr., John Burroughs

Nia Cooper, fr., MICDS

Journee White, so., MICDS

Nina Zhu, jr., John Burroughs

Emma Pawlitz, jr., Lutheran South

SECOND TEAM

Eliana Brook, sr., MICDS

Meredith Goldberg, sr., MICDS

Chelsey Nwamu, fr., MICDS

Stuti Sinha, jr., John Burroughs

Sriya Bandi, sr., John Burroughs

Josie Christen, sr., Westminster

Caroline Kopsky, sr., Westminster

Alyssa Mikesell, sr., Principia

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.