MICDS completes district team title by knocking off another defending state champ

"You Gotta Believe" has been the rallying point for the MICDS girls tennis team this season.
That mantra was put to the extreme test in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament.
For the second consecutive day, the Rams earned a victory against a defending state champion, beating John Burroughs 5-3 for the district title. John Burroughs won the Class 3 state title in 2020.
On Wednesday, MICDS pulled out a 5-4 victory against defending Class 2 champ Visitation in a district semifinal.
"When we got the district assignments we realized that there was going to be some amazing tennis and that proved to be true," MICDS coach Patrick Huewe said. "Visitation beat us at state last year 5-0 and the previous couple of seasons had knocked us out in districts. And John Burroughs has been a dynasty in recent years. We had not beaten them since at least 2012."
The belief mantra was put to the truest of tests in the Visitation match when the Vivettes raced to a 3-0 lead after doubles.
"We noticed the Visitation girls celebrating after that," Huewe said. "I just told the girls to stay positive and just to focus on their individual matches."
Easier said than done.
"It was kind of hard to believe that we could actually do it," MICDS senior Journee White said. "But we knew that it was possible."
The Rams got singles wins from Mikaela Mikulec, Rachel Li, Chelsey Nwamu, Stella Kreisel and Bennett Bauer to earn that come-from-way-behind victory.
"I think that was a first for me as a coach to come back from 3-0 after doubles." Huewe said.
The reward for that victory was a match against the Bombers, who have won three consecutive state titles and five in the last six years.
"There was a lot of emotion after the Visitation win and it says a lot about these girls to play the level they did today in the follow up," Huewe said. "It was by far the best match mentally we have played this year."
John Burroughs' dynamic duo of Emily Kantrovitz and Sahana Madala won easily at No. 1 doubles while MICDS' Li and Nwamu won at No. 2 doubles.
The pivotal match was at No. 3 doubles as White, a senior, and freshman Bauer defeated Eva Kasal and Isabelle Hawkins 9-7.
"It was fun playing with Bennett," White said. "I remember how nervous I was as a freshman playing with a senior, Caleigh McClain. She did a good job of calming me down and I tried to do the same thing with Bennett. I felt good after we pulled that out."
Kantrovitz and Madala won their singles matches at No. 1 and 2 singles for John Burroughs, but the Rams got wins from White at No. 3 and Kreisel at No. 5 to set the stage for the clinching win by Nwamu at No. 4.
"This means a lot to me as a senior," White said. "I think our team spirit was better than it's been all season the last couple of days."
Things do not get any easier for the Rams, who will travel Monday to Columbia to face perennial power Rock Bridge in a Class 3 quarterfinal. The Bruins defeated Timberland 5-0 on Thursday in the Class 3 District 4 championship.
Rock Bridge has lost just twice this season, one coming 8-1 to MICDS in the Columbia Duals on Sept. 10. The other Rock Bridge loss came against Visitation.
"I told the girls that this is not the end, but hopefully the beginning of some big things," Huewe said. "We beat them during the season, but I am confident that (coach Ben Loeb) will have Rock Bridge ready."