MICDS completes district team title by knocking off another defending state champ

The Rams got singles wins from Mikaela Mikulec, Rachel Li, Chelsey Nwamu, Stella Kreisel and Bennett Bauer to earn that come-from-way-behind victory.

"I think that was a first for me as a coach to come back from 3-0 after doubles." Huewe said.

The reward for that victory was a match against the Bombers, who have won three consecutive state titles and five in the last six years.

"There was a lot of emotion after the Visitation win and it says a lot about these girls to play the level they did today in the follow up," Huewe said. "It was by far the best match mentally we have played this year."

John Burroughs' dynamic duo of Emily Kantrovitz and Sahana Madala won easily at No. 1 doubles while MICDS' Li and Nwamu won at No. 2 doubles.

The pivotal match was at No. 3 doubles as White, a senior, and freshman Bauer defeated Eva Kasal and Isabelle Hawkins 9-7.

"It was fun playing with Bennett," White said. "I remember how nervous I was as a freshman playing with a senior, Caleigh McClain. She did a good job of calming me down and I tried to do the same thing with Bennett. I felt good after we pulled that out."