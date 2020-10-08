MICDS knocks off Parkway Central, advances to Class 2 team quarterfinals

LADUE — The future is extremely bright for the MICDS girls tennis team with three freshmen in their top five, including freshmen at No. 1 and 2 singles.
But the present is bright as well after the Rams defeated Parkway Central 5-2 in the Class 2 District 3 championship dual match Thursday at MICDS.
There was some confusion about the Rams' travel plans for the Class 2 quarterfinals. The players were first told that they would be traveling to Kansas City on Monday to take on Liberty, only to find out it will be a much shorter trip as it is Liberty High in Wentzville and not Kansas City.
Wentzville's Liberty defeated Helias 5-3 in the Class 2 District 4 championship match Wednesday.
"That is great news," MICDS coach Patrick Huewe said when he learned of Monday's much closer site.
The news also was good on the court as the Rams put themselves in position for their first appearance at state in the last three years.
"Visitation has knocked us out the last couple of years," Huewe said. "It feels great to have put ourselves in this position to get back to state."
On paper, the Rams looked like one of the top teams in the state, regardless of class. But they started the season without three of their top players — state doubles medalists Journee White and Nia Cooper, along with Chelsea Nwamu.
White, who missed the early portion of the season because of family concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, is the only one of the three who is back for the postseason run.
"I am happy for her that she is back," Huewe said. "She has played No. 1 and 2 for us the last couple of years and gone to state in doubles both years. She gives us an added level of experience."
White, who has qualified individually in singles this year, is currently playing No. 3 singes behind talented freshmen Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li.
Mikulec and Li will form a very formidable doubles team at state.
"Those two girls are two of the best players in their age group in the area," Huewe said. "They have played very well against some good competition."
Mikulec and Li had a 6-0 lead over Lily Walther and Sahana Madala of John Burroughs before falling 9-7. They also lost a tight match against Abby Gaines and Ellie Choate of St. Joseph's, 8-6.
On Thursday, Mikulec and Li helped get the Rams off to a good start against Parkway Central with a win at No. 1 doubles. White and Stella Kriesel won at No. 2 doubles while Brenna McLain and Chava Hahn won at No. 3 doubles for Parkway Central.
The Colts got a win at No. 5 singles from Maggie Huff, but MICDS closed it out with straight-set wins by Rachel Li (No. 2), Kriesel (No. 4) and Kashish Motwani (No. 6).
"The young players have brought a lot of enthusiasm to the team," said MICDS captain Ashley Kane, the lone senior in the district lineup. "We have come together as a team and I think they will only grow from here. They can be a powerhouse in the future, but right now I am looking forward to Monday."
And the trip to Wentzville.
The team season ended for the Parkway Central team, although Akansha Negi will be playing individually in state in singles.
"We were just not deep enough to compete today," Parkway Central coach Lee Hays said. "They are the better team."
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
201008 pk micds_parkwayc_ten 06.jpg
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
201008 pk micds_parkwayc_ten 05.jpg
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
MICDS vs. Parkway Central tennis
201008 pk micds_parkwayc_ten 07.jpg
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.