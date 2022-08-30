MICDS' Mikulec pulls out Metro League's top singles flight in nailbiter over John Burroughs' Madala

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The championship match of the No. 1 singles flight in the Metro League girls tennis tournament could not have been any tighter.

There was never more than a game difference in the match, which MICDS junior Mikaela Mikulec won 9-8 (7) over John Burroughs junior Sahana Madala.

The eight-game pro-set match needed a tiebreaker at 8-8 after each player had a break of serve to keep the match even.

Whereas the first 16 games were hotly contested, it appeared that the tiebreaker would go decisively to Madala, who had a 5-1 advantage at the crossover.

But Mikulec fought back to win the next four points to tie it at 5-5. Madala had a match point with a beautiful drop shot winner. Mikulec came back again to take a 7-6 lead. Madala saved a match point of her own, but Mikulec closed out the victory with two points, hitting a clean winner on match point in the match Tuesday at Westminster.

"I was obviously not super happy when I fell down in the tiebreaker," Mikulec said. "I was missing a lot of shots, I decided to dial it back a little and concentrate on getting every ball back."

Mikulec did that and earned herself a quality win to start off the 2022 season.

"Sahana is a great player so this is a big win for me," said Mikulec, who teamed with Rachel Li to win the Class 3 consolation doubles title last year at the state tournament. "She is one of the few players who can attack but is also very crafty. I don't think either of us played our best tennis, but it was very competitive. We were exchanging games throughout the match."

MICDS coach Brad Heineman was impressed with the play of his No. 1 player.

"Mikaela plays a very physical game," Heineman said. "The key for her is consistency through the tough matches and this was certainly a tough match. I think it was good for her to have a match like this early in the year. It showed that she is a mentally tough player who is never out of a match. She really had to dig deep."

Madala took over the No. 1 singles spot for the Bombers from Emily Kantrovitz, who won the Class 3 singles championship last year and now is at Emory University.

Madala lost just twice last year, both coming against Kantrovitz in three-set matches. Madala won the consolation singles title in Class 3 in 2021 at state.

Kantrovitz was the lone senior on last year's Bombers team. There are no seniors in this year's starting lineup.

Their depth and experience showed Tuesday as John Burroughs won six of the eight singles flights.

They got wins from: Allie Wayne (No. 2); Megan Liu (No. 3); Isabelle Hawkins (No. 5); Mayumi Ross (No. 6); Emelia Caruthers (No. 7); and Courtney Wu (No. 8).

MICDS' Stella Kreisel won at No. 4.