Mikaela Mikulec, junior, MICDS

Mikulec was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams, who finished second to St. Joseph's in Class 3. The southpaw had a good year in singles but shined in doubles with fellow junior Rachel Li. Mikulec and Li lost to eventual Class 3 doubles champions, Aliya Rector and Leisana Rector of Lee's Summit West, in a three-set thriller in the second round but came back to win the consolation title, winning four matches at state.
