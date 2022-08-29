Mikaela Mikulec, junior, MICDS

Mikulec was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams, who finished second to St. Joseph's in Class 3. The southpaw had a good year in singles but shined in doubles with fellow junior Rachel Li. Mikulec and Li lost to eventual Class 3 doubles champions, Aliya Rector and Leisana Rector of Lee's Summit West, in a three-set thriller in the second round but came back to win the consolation title, winning four matches at state.