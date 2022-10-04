Mikulec pulls out deciding match as MICDS rallies past John Burroughs in district semifinal

LADUE — MICDS junior Mikaela Mikulec admits she sometimes overthinks on the tennis court.

But she couldn't help having some flashbacks Tuesday when she was trying to close out her pivotal match against John Burroughs junior Sahana Madala in the Missouri Class 3 District 2 girls team tennis semifinals.

"I was starting to get a case of deja vu," said Mikulec, a southpaw. "But I had my teammates watching and I just couldn't lose it for them. There were times last year when I cracked under pressure, but I think I have grown a lot mentally this year."

Mikulec proved it by pulling out the deciding No. 1 singles match against Madala that clinched a 5-3 victory for MICDS (12-3) and a spot in the district championship at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's (19-3).

Last year, Mikulec was on the same court — No. 1 — at MICDS when she lost in a third set super tiebreaker against eventual state singles champion Emily Kantrovitz in a 5-4 Bombers regular-season win.

On Tuesday, MICDS led the dual 4-3 but John Burroughs led in another match, making the No. 1 singles showdown between standouts Mikulec and Madala the true difference maker.

Mikulec won the first set and had a 5-3, 40-15 lead in the second set, but Madala saved three match points to make it 5-4 and had a 40-0 lead on Mikulec's serve. Mikulec responded by winning four consecutive points to win the match and give the Rams the team victory.

"I did not want my match to go to a tie-breaker," Mikulec said. "Things can go any way in that situation."

Mikulec's exciting win capped off a comeback for the Rams, who fell behind 2-1 after doubles.

"I am elated with the way the girls came back after the doubles," MICDS coach Brad Heinemann said. "You never want to go down in doubles in a postseason match like this, especially against a team like John Burroughs. You know you have to play lights out in singles to have a chance."

MICDS' Rachel Li and Chelsey Nwamu won at No. 1 doubles, but John Burroughs got wins at No. 2 from Madala and Isabelle Hawkins and at No. 3 from Eva Kasal and Mayumi Ross.

John Burroughs got a win at No. 6 singles from Ross. That turned out to be the Bombers' only singles victory, although Kasal was on the verge of a win at the No. 4 position when the match was stopped after Mikulec's deciding team point.

MICDS got a huge win by Li over Allie Wayne at No. 2 singles. Nwamu and Stella Kreisel won at No. 3 and 5 singles respectively to set up the drama for Mikulec, who had split matches this season against Madala.

"I don't know if we knew what hit us after doubles," Heinemann said. "John Burroughs came out on fire. I just told the girls that we were better in singles and they went out and got the job done. I was so happy for Mikaela that she won the clincher. It got so tight there at the end that I had to walk away."

The reward for the Rams is defending Class 3 champion St. Joseph's, which beat Visitation in Tuesday's other district semifinal.

It is a rematch of last season's Class 3 state title match, which St. Joseph's won 5-0.

"They are St. Joe's, they are good," Heinemann said. "We know what we are up against. We need to perform well in doubles and at the bottom of the lineup to have a chance. We will see how it plays out."

Mikulec is happy to have another chance against the Angels, who defeated MICDS 6-3 during the regular season Sept. 14.

"St. Joe's has a phenomenal team, but there is no doubt in my mind that we can do it," Mikulec said.