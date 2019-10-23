Friday-Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
CLASS 2
Singles
Alek Blagojevic, Oakville
Geethika Cherukuru, Francis Howell
Katie Ferguson, Lafayette
Ashley Firoved, Troy
Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's
Harper Lashley, Eureka
Livia Votruba, Timberland
Doubles
Gabriella Colette St. Jean-Kayleigh Leahy, Fort Zumwalt West
Michelle Korenfeld-Akansha Negi, Parkway Central
Chava Hahn-Maggie Huff, Parkway Central
Khayli Backels-Megan Moore, Parkway South
Ellie Choate-Lexie Woodman, St. Joseph's
Morgan McKinnis-Shannon Sims, St. Joseph's
Laila Votruba-Camille Carlton, Timberland
CLASS 1
Singles
Liz Barlow, Villa Duchesne
Juliette Bestman, Rosati-Kain
Laura Finnie, Visitation
Ainsley Heidbreder, John Burroughs
Emma Pawlitz, Lutheran South
Lily Walther, John Burroughs
Doubles
Maria Gerth-Valerie Shelton, DuBourg
Sami Remis-Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs
Emily Kantrovitz-Nina Zhu, John Burroughs
Journee White-Nia Cooper, MICDS
Sophia McLellan-Suzanna McLellan, Visitation