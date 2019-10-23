Team up with us for 99¢
GAC North/Central Tournament

Livia Votruba of Timberland serves during the GAC North/Central Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt East in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Friday-Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

CLASS 2

Singles

Alek Blagojevic, Oakville

Geethika Cherukuru, Francis Howell

Katie Ferguson, Lafayette

Ashley Firoved, Troy

Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's

Harper Lashley, Eureka

Livia Votruba, Timberland

Doubles

Gabriella Colette St. Jean-Kayleigh Leahy, Fort Zumwalt West

Michelle Korenfeld-Akansha Negi, Parkway Central

Chava Hahn-Maggie Huff, Parkway Central

Khayli Backels-Megan Moore, Parkway South

Ellie Choate-Lexie Woodman, St. Joseph's

Morgan McKinnis-Shannon Sims, St. Joseph's

Laila Votruba-Camille Carlton, Timberland

CLASS 1

Singles

Liz Barlow, Villa Duchesne

Juliette Bestman, Rosati-Kain

Laura Finnie, Visitation

Ainsley Heidbreder, John Burroughs

Emma Pawlitz, Lutheran South

Lily Walther, John Burroughs

Doubles

Maria Gerth-Valerie Shelton, DuBourg

Sami Remis-Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs

Emily Kantrovitz-Nina Zhu, John Burroughs

Journee White-Nia Cooper, MICDS

Sophia McLellan-Suzanna McLellan, Visitation

