Class 2 District 4 individual tennis tournament

St. Joseph's Shannon Sims gets ready for a serve during the Class 2 District 4 girls tennis individual tournament on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Academy in Frontenac, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

(Winners advance to state tournament)

CLASS 2 SECTIONAL 1

Singles

Harper Lashley, Eureka, def. Callie Balin, Oakville, 6-2, 6-1

Aleksandra Blagojevic, Oakville, def. Lauren Ulrich, Eureka, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Khayli Buckels-Megan Moore, Parkway South, def. Anita Kellum-Mara Seidu-Soto, Cape Central, 6-2, 6-4

Emily Ford-Megan Maxton, Cape Central, def. Faith Orso-Emma Feltz, Eureka, 6-3, 6-1

CLASS 2 SECTIONAL 2

Singles

Kate Ferguson, Lafayette, def. Grace Runge, Kirkwood, 6-0, 6-0

Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's, def. Dani Rosenberger, Lindbergh, 7-6, 6-3

Doubles

Elizabeth Choate-Lexie Woodman, St. Joseph's, def. Caroline Stuckey-Meghan Bryan, Nerinx Hall, 6-0, 6-0

Morgan McKinnis-Shannon Sims, St. Joseph's, def. Pagie McPhillips-Katilyn Callaway, Kirkwood, 6-1, 6-1

