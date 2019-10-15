(Winners advance to state tournament)
CLASS 2 SECTIONAL 1
Singles
Harper Lashley, Eureka, def. Callie Balin, Oakville, 6-2, 6-1
Aleksandra Blagojevic, Oakville, def. Lauren Ulrich, Eureka, 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Khayli Buckels-Megan Moore, Parkway South, def. Anita Kellum-Mara Seidu-Soto, Cape Central, 6-2, 6-4
Emily Ford-Megan Maxton, Cape Central, def. Faith Orso-Emma Feltz, Eureka, 6-3, 6-1
CLASS 2 SECTIONAL 2
Singles
Kate Ferguson, Lafayette, def. Grace Runge, Kirkwood, 6-0, 6-0
Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's, def. Dani Rosenberger, Lindbergh, 7-6, 6-3
Doubles
Elizabeth Choate-Lexie Woodman, St. Joseph's, def. Caroline Stuckey-Meghan Bryan, Nerinx Hall, 6-0, 6-0
Morgan McKinnis-Shannon Sims, St. Joseph's, def. Pagie McPhillips-Katilyn Callaway, Kirkwood, 6-1, 6-1