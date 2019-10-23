St. Joseph's and John Burroughs enter the Missouri girls team tennis state semifinals with high expectations as favorites to win the Class 2 and Class 1 team titles respectively Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Parkway Central, the third area team that qualified to compete in the team tournament, is just happy to be making its first final four appearance since 2016.
"There are some good teams who are staying home," Parkway Central coach Lee Hays said. "It is an honor to get to go."
The Colts did not look like a state caliber team early in the season with a 2-6 record. A lot of that had to do with their schedule.
"We had one week in which we played four of the best teams in the state — Visitation, John Burroughs, Lafayette and Rock Bridge," Hays said.
Parkway Central won nine of its final 10 matches, including a 5-1 win over previously unbeaten Timberland in the Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Parkway Central.
"We have gotten better as the season has gone on, especially in doubles," Hays said.
The Colts qualified both of their doubles teams to the individual state tournament, which begins Friday. Michelle Korenfeld, the team's No. 1 singles player, and Akansha Negi, have performed very well as the top Parkway Central doubles team. Chava Hahn and Maggie Huff also will be competing in the individual tournament.
In the team tournament, the Colts have a formidable task in the Class 2 semifinals at 9 a.m. against St. Joseph's.
"Obviously, St. Joseph's is the best team in Class 2 and we have to play them first," Hays said. "We know what we are up against so our realistic goal is to finish third."
Parkway Central could very well play Springfield Central in the third-place match. The teams played during the regular season, with the Colts winning 5-4 despite playing without Korenfeld.
The Colts will be making their 10th final four appearance since 1996. They have never won a state title.
In fact, three of the Class 2 final four teams have combined for just one state title. St. Teresa's won the state championship in 1986.
On the other hand, St. Joseph's has won 15 state titles. The Angels were dominant in the decade of the 2000s, winning seven championships, including five in a row. The Angels have not won since 2012. The Angels bring an impressive 20-3 record to state. They lost twice to non-Missouri teams in the New Trier Tournament at the beginning of the season. Their only other loss was to John Burroughs. But they handed the Bombers their only loss of the season later in the season.
Rock Bridge has been the dominant team in Class 2 in recent years, winning the last five titles. The Bruins were defeated by St. Teresa's 5-4 in the quarterfinals this year. This will be the first time since 2008 in which Rock Bridge has not been in the final four and only the second time in the 2000s. Rock Bridge had been in the last 10 championship matches.
St. Teresa's plays Springfield Central in the other Class 2 semifinal. St. Teresa's is 15-3, with one of its losses coming against Visitation. St. Teresa's has won 10 of its last 11 matches. Springfield Central won its first eight matches of the season, then had a three-match losing streak to Rock Bridge, Parkway Central and Villa Duchesne before winning its last 10.
Three of the four teams in the Class 1 field have identical 16-1 records. But defending champ John Burroughs had the much tougher schedule and will be heavy favorites to make it two in a row and four of the last five.
The Bombers had the one loss to St. Joseph's in which they were without No. 2 player Sami Remis. In their other 16 matches, they have lost a total of just four courts.
John Burroughs will play Cape Notre Dame in the semifinals. Notre Dame lost its first match of the season to Cape Central, tied Jackson and have won its next 16. It is Notre Dame's first final four appearance.
Pembroke Hill (14-4) plays Springfield Catholic (16-1) in the other Class 1 semifinal. Pembroke Hill was thought to be a true challenge to John Burroughs but its top two players from last year, state singles champion Adelia Castaner, and Randi Hendricks decided not to play high school tennis this year. Pembroke Hill's only two losses against Missouri teams have come against Class 2 final four teams St. Joseph's and St. Teresa's.
Springfield Catholic's lone loss came against Springfield Central, a final four team in Class 2.
Girls tennis area state qualifiers
Friday-Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
Thursday-Saturday at several sites in Buffalo Grove area