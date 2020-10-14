Missouri's expanded state tennis tournament means different trips to Springfield

The one high school sport with distinctly different individual and team state tournaments will contest those on separate weekends for the first time this season.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association added a third class in tennis this fall and at the same time decided to play the individual tournament Thursday through Saturday and the team tournament Oct. 23 and 24, with both being played at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Classes 2 and 3 will open up the individual tournament, starting both singles and doubles at 9 a.m. Thursday. The first two rounds will be played Thursday in the 16-player bracket.
Semifinals in Class 2 and 3 are scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m., with the championship matches set to go on at noon.
Class 1 will follow with its first two rounds, in both singles and doubles, starting at 2 p.m. Friday.
The semifinals in Class 1 are scheduled for at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the title matches at 1 p.m.
It is hoped the entire tournament can be held outdoors at the 16-court facility. If there are any weather problems and play is forced indoors, no spectators will be allowed. These restrictions are a result of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 guidelines.
There are no official seeds in the tournament, but a pair of Visitation entries are on the top line of the bracket, which is usually reserved for the No. 1 seed.
Laura Finnie is on the top line in Class 2 singles and will open against Kennedy McCord of Grain Valley. Finnie finished third in singles in 2018 and fifth last year.
Sisters Sophia and Suzanna McLellan are on the top line in Class 2 doubles. They open against Mackenzie Sowa and Symphony Schodroski of Windsor. Sophia McLellan is a three-time state doubles medalist, including a second-place finish with Suzanna last year.
MICDS freshmen Mikaela Mikulic and Rachel Li are another area team to watch in Class 1 doubles.
John Burroughs senior Lily Walther is on the top line in Class 3 singles. She is the defending Class 1 singles champion and also has won a state doubles title with Ainsley Heidbreder.
Walther will face Fort Zumwalt West's Gaby St. Jean in the opening round.
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels, who is undefeated, is in the same quarter of the draw as Walther. They could face each other in the quarterfinals.
Olivia Berens and Alana Freeman of Lee's Summit West are on the top line in Class 3 doubles and face Emma Tobin and Erin Reynolds of Lafayette in the first round.
The Class 3 doubles field could be the most competitive in the tournament. St. Joseph's Ellie Choate and Abby Gaines and Pembroke Hill's Adella Castaner and Alisha Castaner have glowing resumes.
Choate, a junior, is a two-time Class 2 doubles champion while Gaines finished third in singles as a freshman. Adella Castaner won the Class 1 singles title in 2018 and did not play last year.
The Class 3 field also features three Votruba sisters from Timberland. Livia will be playing singles while Laila and Lily are playing together in doubles.
Villa Duchesne's Lizzie Barlow is in the top line in Class 1 singles. She plays Leilini Payton of Lincoln College Prep in the first round. Barlow is a three-time Class 1 state singles medalist.
