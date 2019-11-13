Subscribe for 99¢

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 tennis all-conference:

FIRST-TEAM SINGLES

Lizzie Barlow, jr., Villa Duchesne

Abby Gaines, fr., St. Joseph's

Laura Finnie, so., Visitation

Megan Nguyen, so., St. Joseph's

Izzie Cancila, jr., Villa Duchesne

Annie Wilkenson, jr., Visitation

FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES

Sophia McLeelan, jr., and Suzanna McLeelan, fr., Visitation

Ellie Choate, so., and Lexi Woodmen, sr., St. Joseph's

Shannon Sims, sr., and Morgan McKinnis, so., St. Joseph's

SECOND-TEAM SINGLES

Courtney Leigh, jr., Ursuline

Lyla Tukey, jr., Nerinx Hall

Ellie Rose, so., Whitfield

Samantha O'Leary, so., Cor Jesu

Mary Fowler, sr., Incarante Word

Heidi Gaertner, so., St. Joseph's

SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES

Erin Coleman, fr., and Lydia Dieckmann, sr., Incarnate Word

Sejal Seruie, fr., and Ellie Basche, sr., Visitation

Caroline Stuckey, sr., and Meghan Bryan, sr., Nerinx Hall

