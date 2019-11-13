Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 tennis all-conference:
FIRST-TEAM SINGLES
Lizzie Barlow, jr., Villa Duchesne
Abby Gaines, fr., St. Joseph's
Laura Finnie, so., Visitation
Megan Nguyen, so., St. Joseph's
Izzie Cancila, jr., Villa Duchesne
Annie Wilkenson, jr., Visitation
FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES
Sophia McLeelan, jr., and Suzanna McLeelan, fr., Visitation
Ellie Choate, so., and Lexi Woodmen, sr., St. Joseph's
Shannon Sims, sr., and Morgan McKinnis, so., St. Joseph's
SECOND-TEAM SINGLES
Courtney Leigh, jr., Ursuline
Lyla Tukey, jr., Nerinx Hall
Ellie Rose, so., Whitfield
Samantha O'Leary, so., Cor Jesu
Mary Fowler, sr., Incarante Word
Heidi Gaertner, so., St. Joseph's
SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES
Erin Coleman, fr., and Lydia Dieckmann, sr., Incarnate Word
Sejal Seruie, fr., and Ellie Basche, sr., Visitation
Caroline Stuckey, sr., and Meghan Bryan, sr., Nerinx Hall