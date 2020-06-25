New classes, new multiplier in store in Missouri for upcoming school year

Reigning Class 2 state champion St. Joseph’s leads the way with 29 semifinal appearances and 16 state championships. Reigning Class 1 champion Burroughs has 10 titles and 21 semifinal appearances. MICDS has seven state championships and 16 semifinal appearances, its most recent coming in 2017 to end a run of three in a row.

“Class 3 is going to be brutal,” Stoecklin said. “We could all be in the same district, we’re all right on top of each other.”

The additional classifications could have potential ripple effects in the district tournament structure. During the 2019-20 school year, 554 schools participated in boys basketball as Class 1 had 129 teams, Class 2 had 127, Class 3 had 128, Class 4 had 96 and Class 5 had 74. There are 16 districts in each classification. With five classes, there were an average of about seven teams per district, per class. Of the 48 districts combined between Classes 1-3, 46 had eight teams, one had nine teams and one had seven teams. In Class 4, all 16 districts had six teams and in Class 5 no district had more than five teams.

A new class will drop the average number of teams per district to less than six.