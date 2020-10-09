Nickels, Bush make program history as first Notre Dame state tennis qualifiers

CLAYTON — History was made Friday in the Class 1 individual sectional girls tennis tournament at Shaw Park. And it was done without a point being played.
Natalie Nickels and Lexi Bush became the first players from Notre Dame to advance to the state tennis tournament.
The district champions advanced by default in their match as Ursuline Academy's Maura Quigley was ill and not able to play in the match with sister, Keelin Quigley.
Nickels and Bush learned the news as they were warming up for what was going to be the biggest match of their high school careers.
"We came in with the mindset that we were going to win and we wanted to play," said Nickels, a senior who is the No. 1 singles player for the Rebels. "But we are happy to be advancing and having the chance to play at state."
Bush, who is also a senior, plays No. 3 singles in the Notre Dame lineup.
"I am happy and excited although I did want to play today," Bush said. "It's sweet to be able to go. I know there will be good players and a lot of competition there. We will be fine with anything although we would certainly like to win."
Notre Dame coach Liz Lahm is not surprised that Nickels and Bush accomplished something no one else at the school has.
"It's been an exciting journey," Lahm said. "They have been talking about going to state since last year. It is a goal that has now been achieved and a great accomplishment. I would have liked to see them compete today but we will take the advancement, enjoy the great weather and watch some other matches."
Those matches saw a doubles team from Ursuline and a pair of singles players from Lutheran South earn their way next week to the individual state tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Another all-senior doubles team, Courtney Leigh and Anna Lamartina of Ursuline, qualified Friday. Leigh and Lamartina, who are both four-year players, breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sophia Stolzer and Caroline Kurzweil of St. Pius X.
Lutheran South's Emma Pawlitz and Hope Kassel made it a clean sweep for the senior class with impressive sectional wins in singles.
Pawlitz defeated Belle Gage of Clayton 6-1, 6-0. She is the lone returning state qualifier of the six who made it through Friday. Pawlitz made it in Class 1 singles last year but had a horrible draw. She lost in the first round to two-time state medalist Laura Finnie of Visitation and then fell to Sarena Biria, who went on to capture the consolation championship.
"My goal last year was to make it to state," Pawlitz said. "A lot of the top players from Class 1 last year moved up so I feel I can do very well. My goal is to win state. The biggest obstacle is probably Lizzie Barlow."
Barlow, a three-time state medalist from Villa Duchesne, handed Pawlitz her lone loss this year in the season-opener for the Lancers.
"Lizzie is an exceptional player," Pawlitz said. "I would love to play her again."
But hopefully not in the first round.
Kassel makes her first state appearance after a 6-1, 6-2 win over Madeline Blatt of Clayton.
"Last year I lost in sectionals so I am just excited to make it my senior year," Kassel said. "I'm not going in with high expectations. I just want to play the best I can."
Lutheran South and Ursuline will continue their seasons as teams Monday at the Class 1 team sectional in Cape Girardeau. They will play each other in the sectional with the winner facing either Cape Notre Dame or North County in the quarterfinals later that day.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.