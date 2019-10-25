The O'Fallon High girls doubles team of Miley Brunner and Kate Macaluso were halfway to a major upset Friday in the girls doubles quarterfinals of the Illinois Class 2A girls tennis state tournament.
However, the Panthers seniors were stopped short of reaching the semifinals, falling 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to Hinsdale Central's Zoe Limparis and Katie Dollens.
The Hinsdale Central team, seeded second in the 64-team draw, went on to win a straight-set match in the semifinals to reach Saturday's championship.
Brunner and Macaluso then fell in the quarterfinals of the consolation draw, dropping a 7-6 (4), 6-4 decision to Irene Zhang and Tiffany Zhang of Naperville North.
Belleville West seniors Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler also reached the quarterfinals of the consolation draw before losing 6-0, 6-1 to Lincolnshire Stevenson's Alaina Kolli and Athena Kolli.
The Fielders finished 4-2 in the tournament, including a pair of main draw victories Thursday and two consolation wins Friday.
In Class 1A singles, Triad's Evelyn Wells and Highland's Taylor Fleming both lost in the fourth round of the consolation draw.
Wells had won her first two matches in the main draw before finishing 2-2 while Fleming lost in the opening round and won three consolation matches.
Althoff's team of Kylie Chitwood and Maddie Mena were knocked out in the fourth round of the girls doubles consolation draw. They finished with a 3-2 record in the tournament.
No area entries in the 2A or 1A tournament advanced to play on the third day of the tournament.