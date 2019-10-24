Kate Macaluso and Miley Brunner are playing better than ever together — and perhaps better than any players in the history of O’Fallon High girls tennis.
Macaluso and Brunner, both seniors, won three straight-set matches Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Illinois Class 2A girls tennis state tournament in suburban Chicago.
According to Illinois High School Association records, no O’Fallon girls tennis entry has reached the final eight of a state tournament since the doubles team of Leslie Jones and Tracey Ruder did so in 1986 and 1987. Jones and Ruder tied for fifth in 1986 and tied for seventh in 1987.
Macaluso and Brunner also are assured of a top-eight finish but can do better than that if they win in the quarterfinals Friday against the Hinsdale Central team of Zoe Limparis and Katie Dollens, the draw’s second-seeded team.
“You’ve just got to play,” Macaluso said. “We just really play well together, and we just need to go in there with a clear mind and just play our game.”
That game plan worked in the first three rounds of the tournament.
The Panthers tandem won 6-2, 6-3 against Taylor Goldman and Isabella Palm of Metea Valley in the opening round and then swept to a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the second round against Emma Chirila and Ashley Samuta of Glenbard West.
In the third round of the 64-team draw, Macaluso and Brunner earned a 6-3, 6-3, victory against Highland Park’s Samara Michal and Halle Michael, which was a No. 5-8 seed.
Facing a steady diet of foes from Chicagoland suits the Panthers seniors just fine.
“It’s really nice because it’s kind of a surprise,” Brunner said. “Like, they don’t know O’Fallon. We just do our stuff and they don’t know what’s coming.”
This is the third time in four seasons Macaluso and Brunner have played in the state tournament.
They went 3-2 as sophomores in 2017, but Brunner — who was a first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro softball player last spring for O’Fallon — stepped away from tennis as a junior.
Their reunion tour to Chicago has been their best tennis yet.
“It was expected in some way,” O’Fallon coach Erin Thoman said. “I mean obviously you don’t know with that year in between, but with how well they did their sophomore year you felt they could do better and they have so far.”
Brunner and Macaluso have lost only twice this season in doubles and they both won flighted singles championships in the Southwestern Conference tournament two weeks ago.
They were joined at the state tournament by teammates Ali Muller and Megan Mueller, who won their opening-round match before getting knocked out with losses in the next two rounds of the double-elimination tournament.
In the 2A tournament, two other Southwestern Conference entries still are alive in the consolation draw.
Belleville West’s doubles team of Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler won their first two matches before losing in the third round and will play in the fourth round of the consolation draw Friday.
In singles, Edwardsville’s Chloe Koons is in the third round of the consolation draw. She won her first match, lost in the second round and then won a round in the consolation draw.
In the Class 1A state tournament, four area entries are still alive in the consolation draw. Those are led by Triad’s Evelyn Wells, who won her first two rounds in singles before losing.
Highland’s Taylor Fleming is in the third round of the singles consolation draw, while in doubles the Highland duo of Ashlen Deluca-Nicole Knackstedt and the Althoff team of Kylie Chitwood-Maddie Mena both are in the third round.
O’Fallon’s Macaluso and Brunner are the only area players left in the main draw, though, and they hope the formula for success from the first day works the rest of the weekend.
“You can just tell they’re enjoying themselves and they’re going to go out (Friday) and do the same thing and see what happens,” Thoman said.