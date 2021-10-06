Ouyang leads from top of lineup as Ladue tops Villa Duchesne for district team championship

Jeremy, who is playing tennis at Washington University, finished second at state to A.J. Woodman of CBC when he was a junior in 2019. He did not play his senior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think I am in a good place right now," said Ouyang, who has lost only to Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs and Mikaela Mikulec of MICDS, both of whom play in Class 3. "Today I just wanted to go out and have fun. I wanted to relax and play my best. Maybe I wasn't at my best, but I felt good."

Ouyang looks forward to competing at state individually and hopefully as part of the Rams' team if they win Monday in Jefferson City.

"I would like to at least place at state," Ouyang said. "I don't know the other schools, but if we play our best and try our hardest, I feel we can do well as a team."

The Rams got their other singles wins Wednesday from freshman Balkis Prothro, one of three triplets in the starting Ladue lineup, and the clincher from senior Varsha Arun.

"I really like our team dynamic," Junker said. "They are all wanting the same goals and they are very supportive of each other. We have a strong No. 1 and 2 player, but there is not a significant drop off. I don't know the other teams well enough, but I think this team has a shot to make it to the finals."