Ouyang leads from top of lineup as Ladue tops Villa Duchesne for district team championship

WEBSTER GROVES — Ladue junior Megan Ouyang is not a physically imposing player on the tennis court.
But the junior has a big game, which was on display Wednesday in the Class 2 District 2 girls tennis team tournament championship at Webster Groves.
Ouyang lost two total games in her singles and doubles matches, leading the Rams to a 5-1 victory over defending Class 1 team champion Villa Duchesne.
Ladue advanced to face District 4 champion Capital City in a Class 2 quarterfinal Monday in Jefferson City.
Ouyang teamed with Saba Fajors to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles over Villa Duchesne's Alex Todorovich and Katherine Schwaneke. The Rams also got a victory in the No. 3 position from Balkis Prothro and Nephthys Prothro for a 2-1 lead heading into singles.
In singles, Ouyang was first off the court as she defeated Todorovich, who played No. 3 for the state champion Saints last year, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot.
"I call Megan the quiet powerhouse," Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. "I love her passion, her team mentality and her game, which is strong, powerful and consistent."
Ouyang, who qualified for the individual state tournament in singles along with Fajors, will try to match the accomplishments of her brother, Jeremy Ouyang, at the state tournament next week.
Jeremy, who is playing tennis at Washington University, finished second at state to A.J. Woodman of CBC when he was a junior in 2019. He did not play his senior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think I am in a good place right now," said Ouyang, who has lost only to Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs and Mikaela Mikulec of MICDS, both of whom play in Class 3. "Today I just wanted to go out and have fun. I wanted to relax and play my best. Maybe I wasn't at my best, but I felt good."
Ouyang looks forward to competing at state individually and hopefully as part of the Rams' team if they win Monday in Jefferson City.
"I would like to at least place at state," Ouyang said. "I don't know the other schools, but if we play our best and try our hardest, I feel we can do well as a team."
The Rams got their other singles wins Wednesday from freshman Balkis Prothro, one of three triplets in the starting Ladue lineup, and the clincher from senior Varsha Arun.
"I really like our team dynamic," Junker said. "They are all wanting the same goals and they are very supportive of each other. We have a strong No. 1 and 2 player, but there is not a significant drop off. I don't know the other teams well enough, but I think this team has a shot to make it to the finals."
Villa Duchesne, which had a dramatic 5-4 win over Webster Groves in the district semifinals Tuesday, had its lone win Wednesday at No. 2 doubles from state qualifiers Caroline Potter and Liza Brown.
"I am proud of the girls," Saints coach Alice Hobaugh said. "I think they played their best tennis of the season today."