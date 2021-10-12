Parkway Central rallies to beat Cor Jesu, earn Class 2 state semifinal berth

Heller won the first set and had a 5-2 lead in the second set. Cooper won the next three games to even the set at 5-5 before Heller came back to win the final two games.

"All I was thinking was that I didn't want to go to a tiebreaker," said Heller, who also will be competing in singles in the individual portion of the state tournament this weekend. "It was tough to close out that match. It became more of a mind game than anything. Coach Hays gave me some good talks and told me to just play my game and zone out everything else. I was more relieved than anything else when it was over. I am so happy that we are going as a team."

Cor Jesu took a 2-1 lead after doubles thanks to a big win from Cooper and Katie Pekic in a tiebreaker at the No. 2 position.

Then Parkway Central's Chava Hahn had to retire after losing the first set against Lanie Davis at No. 1 singles.

Senior Maria Klevorn won her match at No. 4 singles for the Chargers, who needed to win just one of the remaining four courts.

Parkway Central rallied as junior Hayley Lerner won at No. 2 singles while senior Maggie Huff won at No. 5 singles.

It was finally up to the freshmen with Maggie's sister, Evi, winning at No. 6 before Heller earned the clincher at No. 3.