Parkway South's Buckels makes Class 3 singles semifinals by winning tight match over John Burroughs' Madala

Tiebreakers were en vogue Thursday as the Missouri girls tennis state tournament got under way in Springfield.
Never more so than in a featured Class 3 singles quarterfinal between a pair of area standouts at Cooper Tennis Complex.
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala in a match decided by tiebreakers in all three sets — 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 10-5.
Buckels came back from a 4-1 deficit before winning the first set. Then Madala rallied to win the second set to force a 10-point match tiebreaker to decide the winner.
In the third set tiebreaker, Buckels raced to a 3-0 lead on her way to victory and a spot in Friday's semifinals.
"I was scared going into the match because Sahana is a great player who has been playing well," said Buckels, who won the Class 3 consolation singles title last year. "I was trying for too much early, but I got more consistent and it was huge to win that first set. I was filled with energy going into the second set but then started to cramp and spasm, which happens to me sometimes. My pain level at one time was an eight out of 10.
"Fortunately, when the match tiebreaker began, it stopped hurting for the most part. This is a big deal for me and one of my biggest wins. I think I will go into (Friday) more confident than I was (Thursday)."
Buckels will face Maggie Lin of Rock Bridge in the semifinals. Buckels defeated Lin in the consolation semifinals last year.
The other Class 3 semifinal could be a classic as St. Joseph's Abby Gaines will face off against Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs.
Gaines did not need anything close to a tiebreaker in either of her two matches Thursday. She did not lose a game in victories against both Claire Hamilton of Liberty and Livia Votruba of Timberland. Kantrovitz breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 first round win over Elana Hadl of Springfield Central before being tested in the quarterfinals, beating Raegan McGee of Lee's Summit West, 7-5, 6-2.
There was plenty of drama in Class 3 doubles, with only one local team remaining in the winner's bracket.
St. Joseph's senior Ellie Choate, who is looking for her unprecedented fourth state doubles championship, teamed with senior Bella Hong to defeat Visitation's Flora Eidson and Suzanna McLellan, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The Angels duo will play Kickapoo's Esther Choe and Brynley Brotherton in the semifinals.
The other Angels doubles team of freshmen Ashley Behan and Ali Kennedy lost a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals, falling 6-0, 4-6, 14-12 to Meredith Mason and Lily Mason of St. Teresa's.
It was also an eventful day for MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li. Both of the Rams' matches went to match tiebreakers. Mikulec and Li won against Sydney Dial and Vivien Hamilton of Park Hill South 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the opening round but then lost 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 to Aliya Recror and Leisan Rector of Lee's Summit in the quarterfinals.
In Class 2, Parkway Central advanced a pair of doubles teams — the duos of Chava Hahn-Hayley Lerner and Brenna McLain-Maggie Huff — into the semifinals and each will face a Barstow team Friday.
McLain and Huff defeated Maria Klevorn and Virginia Jost of Cor Jesu in the quarterfinals.
Ladue's Megan Ouyang won both of her matches, needing to win a match tiebreaker against Vyonne Shannon of Parkway North in the quarterfinals. Ouyang will play Sarena Biria of Barstow in the semifinals. Biria, the pre-tournament favorite, did not lose a game in her two matches Thursday.
The semifinal matches in Classes 3 and 2 are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday. The championship matches are scheduled for noon. Class 1 is scheduled to begin its first two rounds at 1 p.m. Friday.