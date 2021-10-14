Parkway South's Buckels makes Class 3 singles semifinals by winning tight match over John Burroughs' Madala

Tiebreakers were en vogue Thursday as the Missouri girls tennis state tournament got under way in Springfield.

Never more so than in a featured Class 3 singles quarterfinal between a pair of area standouts at Cooper Tennis Complex.

Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala in a match decided by tiebreakers in all three sets — 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 10-5.

Buckels came back from a 4-1 deficit before winning the first set. Then Madala rallied to win the second set to force a 10-point match tiebreaker to decide the winner.

In the third set tiebreaker, Buckels raced to a 3-0 lead on her way to victory and a spot in Friday's semifinals.

"I was scared going into the match because Sahana is a great player who has been playing well," said Buckels, who won the Class 3 consolation singles title last year. "I was trying for too much early, but I got more consistent and it was huge to win that first set. I was filled with energy going into the second set but then started to cramp and spasm, which happens to me sometimes. My pain level at one time was an eight out of 10.