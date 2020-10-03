Parkway South's Buckels remains unbeaten with hard-earned district title

It was a very long but rewarding day for Parkway South's Khayli Buckels and the rest of the state qualifiers at the Class 3 District 2 Tennis Tournament Saturday.
Play began at 9 a.m. at Parkway South and finished at 6 p.m. at Vetta Concord.
But Buckels did as she has all season, win.
Buckels remained undefeated for the season with a pair of convincing wins. The top seed defeated a pair of Lafayette players, Saanvi Gudreddi 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and Trisha Kosereju 6-2, 6-0 in the finals.
"It's been a fun year and I am happy with my game right now," said Buckels, a sophomore who was a state medalist with a sixth place finish in doubles last year. "I've been practicing a lot and feel that I am better this year, especially with my backhand and my serve. I am excited about state this year. My goal is to make it to the semis.:
Patriot coach Nick Tanurchis feels that is a reasonable goal for Buckels, who has not dropped a set this year with a huge win over Lindbergh's Dani Rosenberger on her resume.
"Khayli was outstanding in the regular season and has started the post season the same way," Tanurchis saids. "She has a powerful forehand but she is mixing things up as well. she is a fun player to watch and a fun player to coach. The way she is playing, she will be a tough opponent for anyone at state."
Kosareju will join Buckels in the 16-player singles tournament in Springfield Oct. 15-17 as the top two players from each of the eight districts in Class 2 and Class 3 advance directly to state. There will be no individual sectional tournaments in those two classes this year as in the past. Kosareju defeated Hannah Chun of Marquette 6-0, 6-0 in her semifinal match.
The drama in District 2 came in the pivotal semifinal match between top-seeded Audrey McDonnell and Geethika Cherukuru of Francis Howell and Emma Tobin and Erin Reynolds of Lafayette.
McDonnell and Cherukuru were up 6-5 in the third set when rain forced the first trip of the day to Vetta Concord.
Tobin and Reynolds, who are both seniors, survived a match point against them to force the third set tie-breaker. They would trail in that 0-3 and 3-5 but won the final four points to earn their first trips to state.
"We were a little frustrated at first because we wanted to keep playing," Reynolds said. "But as it turned out maybe we needed the break to stop their momentum."
"This was such a big moment for us," Tobin said. "It could have ended so differently."
Tobin and Reynolds would fall in the finals to Eureka's Harper Lashley and Lauren Ulrich 6-2, 6-1. Lashley, a senior who was a state qualifier in singles last year, and Ulrich, a junior who watched Lashley but did not play at state last year, were impressive in both of their district matches. They defeated Kaitlin Callaway and Paige McPhillips of Kirkwood 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.
"Lauren and I have been playing together since elementary school," Lashley said. "We look forward to playing together at state."
"I'm going to be nervous and excited at the same time," Ulrich said.
Lafayette is the top seed for the team portion of the district tournament which will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
