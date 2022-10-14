Parkway South's Buckels wins Class 3 singles title; St. Joseph's Gaines, Gross nab doubles crown

By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parkway South senior Khayli Buckels closed out her high school career in style at Cooper Tennis Complex.
Buckels won the Class 3 singles championship in the Missouri girls tennis state tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sahana Madala of John Burroughs.
"This senior year has been the best," said Buckels, who finished as an undefeated state champion. "I have been wanting this since my sophomore year."
Buckels, who was the Class 3 runner-up last season, started slowly in both sets but rallied each time. She fell behind 4-2 in the first set before winning the final four games.
Madala then won the first three games of the second set before Buckels closed out her championship by winning the final six games.
"I won the first set and then kind of lost my mojo," Buckels said. "I had to be patient and got it back, although I started to cramp at the very end. I didn't want to play any long points."
There were plenty of long points in the high-caliber match, including in the sixth game of the second set in which Buckels won a long deuce game.
Buckels then held at love, winning game point on a beautiful drop shot.
St. Joseph's Abby Gaines competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
It looked like the Class 3 doubles final would be devoid of much drama before the St. Joseph's team of Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross won 6-2, 6-4 over the MICDS duo of Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li.
The Angels team led 6-2, 5-1 before Mikulec and Li — who had lost just one game in their three matches prior to the final — bounced back to win the next three games and were within a point at 40-15 of drawing even in the second set.
But Gaines, a senior, and Gross, a freshman, closed out the match and title. It was the fourth year in a row for Gaines to earn a state medal, including her second doubles title. She won two years ago with Ellie Choate.
"It's a great ending to be able to win with Emerey and do it against such a good team," Gaines said. "I was very happy to play them in the championship."
It was the fourth meeting of the season between the teams, with Gaines and Gross coming out on top each time.
"It was a lot of fun playing with Abby and I am super excited to be a state champion," Gross said.
St. Joseph's Emerey Gross competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels (left) fist bumps with her coach during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Kayhli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
St. Joseph's Abby Gaines competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels awaits on a serve during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
MICDS' Rachel Li competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
St. Joseph's Emerey Gross competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
MICDS' Rachel Li talks to her coach during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
St. Joseph's Abby Gaines competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
St. Joseph's Abby Gaines serves during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
MICDS' Rachel Li competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Parkway South's Kayhli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels serves during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
John Burroughs' Sahana Madala competes during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
John Burroughs' Sahana Madala competes during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Parkway South's Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
John Burroughs' Sahana Madala competes during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels reacts to a shot during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec competes during the girls Class 3 doubles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. St. Joseph's Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross defeated MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4. Gordon Radford | Special to
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels serves during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
John Burroughs' Sahana Madala competes during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
John Burroughs' Sahana Madala competes during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to
