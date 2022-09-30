Parkway South's Buckels wins district singles title, takes aim on state championship quest

KIRKWOOD — Parkway South senior Khayli Buckels is hoping to put an exclamation point on her memorable high school tennis career.

Buckels remained undefeated for the season by capturing the Missouri Class 3 District 1 girls singles championship Friday at Kirkwood Park. She defeated Cor Jesu's Elena Davis 6-4, 6-1 in the title match, and both players advanced to the Class 3 state tournament Oct. 13-14 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

The top two finishers in singles and doubles in each of the state's eight Class 3 districts qualify for state.

"My mindset is where I want it to be, and I'm anxious to close out my career with a state title," Buckels said.

That is the one thing that is missing from the resume of Buckels, who recently committed to play collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Buckels finished sixth in doubles as a freshman, fifth in singles as a sophomore and second in singles last season.

"High school tennis has been a big part of my life, and I am going to leave it all out there in Springfield," Buckels said. "I am not going to be scared of the situation. This is the best I have felt mentally, and I am going to try and go out there and be aggressive every match."

Davis has qualified for her second state appearance, albeit in a different class.

Cor Jesu moved from Class 2 to Class 3 this year.

"I anticipate it being tougher in Class 3, but I feel ready," Davis said. "We have played some tough competition."

Davis has lost only four times playing at the No. 1 spot for the Chargers. Two of those have come against Buckels.

"Khayli is so tough," Davis said. "She gets everything back and does so with power."

Davis finished fifth in singles in Class 2 last year. She lost in the first round to Leilona Payton of Lincoln College Prep and followed with four wins to capture the consolation title. Payton lost in the championship match.

"I was just happy to go to state last year and then win four matches," Davis said. "I was proud of the way I was able to come back after losing the first match. I want to be proud of myself after state this year, no matter where I finish."

Davis will be joined by Cor Jesu teammates Kate Cooper and Savannah Fust, who finished second in doubles.

It will be the second consecutive state trip for Cooper, who teamed with Katie Pekic to finish fifth in doubles in Class 2 last season.

It will be the first trip to state for Fust, who as a senior is playing high school tennis for the first time after playing volleyball as a freshman and sophomore.

"It's insane to be able to go to state," said Fust, who did not play fall sports last year. "It is something I never expected and such an honor."

Cooper is excited about her return to Springfield.

"I was so happy and thrilled to make it last year and I have the same exact feeling now," Cooper said. "It's just great to go to state and play some more tennis."

Lindbergh sophomores Kate Davidson and Gabrielle Daniels qualified for their first state appearance after winning the girls doubles district title.

Davidson and Daniels closed out the tournament with a 6-1, 6-7, 14-12 win over Cooper and Fust in the doubles final.