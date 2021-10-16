Rose becomes Whitfield's first tennis state champ by winning Class 1 girls singles crown

Whitfield senior Elli Rose saved her best for last, and it resulted in a Class 1 singles championship Saturday in the Missouri girls tennis state tournament — the first state tennis championship in school history.
Rose lost only seven total games in her four state matches, culminating with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Duchesne's M.K. Beckemeier in the final at Cooper Complex in Springfield.
"Alli got bigger and stronger and worked really, really hard," Whitfield coach Peter Demos said. "I would describe her as a very consistent player who also hits the ball hard. She has what I would call a professional serve and magnificent vollies."
Rose did not lose a match this season, although her performance at state was her most dominant.
She won her first five sets at state by 6-0 scores.
"I felt I came into the state tournament prepared," Rose said. "I had focused on improving my entire game, speed, power and just overall knowledge. I wanted to showcase those things and I felt I did my best. It's a huge honor to represent Whitfield and become the first tennis champion."
She was tested in the championship by Beckemeier. Last year, Rose qualified for the state tournament by rallying from a 4-0 deficit in the third set to knock out Beckemeier.
"There seemed to be a million deuce points," Rose said. "Fortunately, I was able to win most of them."
Despite the loss, Beckemeier enjoyed the title match.
"It was the most fun match I played," she said. "There were a lot of long rallies. It was nice to play her again. I came into the tournament just seeing how far I could get and I exceeded my expectations."
The Class 1 singles draw proved to be the most successful one in the entire tournament for area players, who swept the top four spots.
Clayton's Aanya Singh defeated Ursuline's Maura Quigley in the third place match, 6-4, 6-2.
It was an all-North County final in Class 1 doubles with Lauren Politte and Hannah Politte beating teammates Lucy Pace and Katelynne Jones in the championship match, 6-3, 7-6.
Westminster's Avery Surber and Greta Larsen captured third place, defeating Clayton's Riley Reeves and Riley Zimmerman, 6-2, 6-3 in the third place match.
Westminster is the lone area Class 1 team competing in the team portion of the tournament, which will be played Friday in Springfield. The Wildcats face St. Joseph LeBlond in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Kennett and Bolivar will play at the same time, with the championship match scheduled for 3 p.m. later that day.
Ladue and Parkway Central are in the Class 2 final four, which will be played Friday and Saturday while St. Joseph's Academy and MICDS are in the Class 3 tournament, which will be played Saturday.