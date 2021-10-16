Rose becomes Whitfield's first tennis state champ by winning Class 1 girls singles crown

"There seemed to be a million deuce points," Rose said. "Fortunately, I was able to win most of them."

Despite the loss, Beckemeier enjoyed the title match.

"It was the most fun match I played," she said. "There were a lot of long rallies. It was nice to play her again. I came into the tournament just seeing how far I could get and I exceeded my expectations."

The Class 1 singles draw proved to be the most successful one in the entire tournament for area players, who swept the top four spots.

Clayton's Aanya Singh defeated Ursuline's Maura Quigley in the third place match, 6-4, 6-2.

It was an all-North County final in Class 1 doubles with Lauren Politte and Hannah Politte beating teammates Lucy Pace and Katelynne Jones in the championship match, 6-3, 7-6.

Westminster's Avery Surber and Greta Larsen captured third place, defeating Clayton's Riley Reeves and Riley Zimmerman, 6-2, 6-3 in the third place match.