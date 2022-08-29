 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sahana Madala, junior, John Burroughs

Sahana Madala, John Burroughs

Sahana Madala, John Burroughs tennis

A first-team All-Metro selection last year, Madala is expected to take over the No. 1 singles spot after the graduation of Class 3 state singles champion Emily Kantrovitz. Madala was one of the state's most dominant No. 2 players last year, finishing 17-2 with losses against Kantrovitz and Khayli Buckels, who played each other in the state championship. Madala has shined at state, finishing second in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman and winning the consolation singles title last year.

