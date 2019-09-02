Subscribe for 99¢
Sami Remis, John Burroughs

Enters final season with a stellar resume, winning a singles, doubles and team championship. She won the Class 1 singles championship as a sophomore after losing to teammate Gaby Thornton in the final as a freshman. She teamed with Thornton to win the Class 1 doubles title last year and was a part of team champions as a freshman and junior.