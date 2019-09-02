Enters final season with a stellar resume, winning a singles, doubles and team championship. She won the Class 1 singles championship as a sophomore after losing to teammate Gaby Thornton in the final as a freshman. She teamed with Thornton to win the Class 1 doubles title last year and was a part of team champions as a freshman and junior.
Most popular
-
Monday morning wrapup: MICDS rallies for big win, Jersey grabs volleyball tournament title
-
Summit powers past Parkway Central in rare Sunday showdown
-
Wells shines as Lutheran North powers past Trinity
-
St. Joseph's rides youthful exuberance to pool crown in Gateway Classic
-
East St. Louis passes season-opening test with win over Batavia