Sophomores help power St. Joseph's past MICDS in powerhouse girls tennis district final

gWinning a district championship usually is just the first step toward a repeat for a defending team high school tennis champion.

But in the case for St. Joseph's, it was almost surely the most important and toughest step.

The Angels defeated MICDS 5-3 on Wednesday in the Class 3 District 2 girls team tennis championship match at St. Joseph's, which happened to be a rematch of the Class 3 team championship match last season.

The loaded field also included powers John Burroughs and Visitation.

"For all intents and purposes this was the state tournament, unless there is a sleeper from the other side of the state that we don't know about," Angels coach Doug Smith. "This was a power-packed, loaded district that we have never seen before. The powers that be certainly didn't do any favors to any of us. There were three or four teams which probably would have won any other district."

It was a trio of super sophomores which led the way Wednesday for the Angels.

Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan, both sophomores, set the tone for the day with a convincing 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles over Chelsey Nwamu and Stella Kreisel, which helped the Angels to a 2-1 lead after doubles. Emerey Gross and Abby Gaines defeated Mikaela Mikulec and Racgel Li 8-4 in what could have been a preview of the Class 3 individual champions match.

"The win by Ali and Ashley in doubles was particularly satisfying since they lost to the same team during the season (a 6-3 St. Joseph's team win)," Smith said. "They crushed them today and then both went on to win their singles matches."

Behan defeated Bennett Baur 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Kennedy won what proved to be the clinching match at No. 3 singles over Nwamu 6-1, 6-2.

"This means a lot to win a district like this," Kennedy said. "Last year's district was a piece of cake compared to this. All the girls in the top six from the top teams here play USTA tournaments and I am in some of the same clinics that they are. Any one of the top four teams here could have won state."

The Angels are the last one standing and will be a heavy favorite in each of their final three matches, beginning with a quarterfinal match in St. Charles County against Francis Howell, which defeated St. Dominic 5-0 in the Class 3 District 3 championship Wednesday.

"We just need to keep focused and stay on task," Kennedy said.

Li was outstanding in defeat for Rams, defeating Gaines 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

All three of the Angels' singles wins came from sophomores as Peyton Friedman defeated Kashish Motwani 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles. Gross won the first set and was up in the second set at No. 1 singles when the match was stopped.

"I am so proud of Peyton," Smith said. "She's never been in a position like this. She is what we call a grinder. She may have as much grit as any girl on the team and that can lead to a lot of wins, especially at her position."

Friedman was not on the varsity team last year and was not even in Springfield to celebrate her team's title.

"It's insane to compare where I was last year to now," Friedman said. "It's been a wild ride and now I feel a part of the team. I think the key to success is having fun."