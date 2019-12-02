Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

Southwestern 2019 girls tennis all-conference:

FIRST-TEAM SINGLES

Miley Brunner, sr., O'Fallon

Chloe Koons, fr., Edwardsville

Jojo Skaer, sr., Belleville East

Kate Macaluso, sr., O'Fallon

Grace Bauer, sr., Belleville West

Abigail McIsaac, jr., Belleville East

FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES

Kaitlyn Fiedler, sr., and Taylor Fiedler, sr., Belleville West

Hannah Colbert, so., and Chloe Trimpe, jr., Edwardsville

Ali Mueller, jr., and Megan Mueller, so., O'Fallon

SECOND-TEAM SINGLES

Grace Hackett, jr., Edwardsville

Brodie Rauch, so., Belleville East

Mia McIsaac, so., Belleville East

Lindsay Taylor, sr., Collinsville

Val Walters, sr., Alton

Alyssa Riley, jr., Belleville West

SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES

Maddie Saenz, sr., and Nikki Lowe, sr., Alton

Emma Herman, jr., and Hayley Earnhart, sr., Edwardsville

Gabi Schram, jr., and Ava Taylor, so., O'Fallon

THIRD-TEAM SINGLES

Bella Kreher, jr., Belleville West

Ally Moore, sr., Collinsville

Ainsley Fortschneider, jr., Alton

Loghan Phetsadasack, so., Collinsville

Anna Falbe, so., Collinsville

Alyssa Garcia, fr., Collinsville

THIRD-TEAM DOUBLES

Natalie Hampsten, jr., and Hailey Neal, so., Belleville West

Maria Copozzi, jr., and Maya Hataway, fr., Belleville East

Lydia Criveau, jr., and Paige Rockholm, jr., Alton

