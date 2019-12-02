Southwestern 2019 girls tennis all-conference:
FIRST-TEAM SINGLES
Miley Brunner, sr., O'Fallon
Chloe Koons, fr., Edwardsville
Jojo Skaer, sr., Belleville East
Kate Macaluso, sr., O'Fallon
Grace Bauer, sr., Belleville West
Abigail McIsaac, jr., Belleville East
FIRST-TEAM DOUBLES
Kaitlyn Fiedler, sr., and Taylor Fiedler, sr., Belleville West
Hannah Colbert, so., and Chloe Trimpe, jr., Edwardsville
Ali Mueller, jr., and Megan Mueller, so., O'Fallon
SECOND-TEAM SINGLES
Grace Hackett, jr., Edwardsville
Brodie Rauch, so., Belleville East
Mia McIsaac, so., Belleville East
Lindsay Taylor, sr., Collinsville
Val Walters, sr., Alton
Alyssa Riley, jr., Belleville West
SECOND-TEAM DOUBLES
Maddie Saenz, sr., and Nikki Lowe, sr., Alton
Emma Herman, jr., and Hayley Earnhart, sr., Edwardsville
Gabi Schram, jr., and Ava Taylor, so., O'Fallon
THIRD-TEAM SINGLES
Bella Kreher, jr., Belleville West
Ally Moore, sr., Collinsville
Ainsley Fortschneider, jr., Alton
Loghan Phetsadasack, so., Collinsville
Anna Falbe, so., Collinsville
Alyssa Garcia, fr., Collinsville
THIRD-TEAM DOUBLES
Natalie Hampsten, jr., and Hailey Neal, so., Belleville West
Maria Copozzi, jr., and Maya Hataway, fr., Belleville East
Lydia Criveau, jr., and Paige Rockholm, jr., Alton