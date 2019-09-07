St. Joseph's Shannon Sims hits a forehand return during the No. 2 doubles match of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tennis tournament championship on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
EDWARDSVILLE — New Trier has been one of the dominant girls tennis programs in Illinois for many years. It ranks second all-time in Illinois with eight state team championships to go along with 10 runner-up finishes.
St. Joseph's has been so in Missouri with a state-best 15 team championships. But it has not had success in head-to-head matches against New Trier.
That was until Saturday, when the Angels defeated New Trier 5-4 in the title match of the championship division of the Heather Bradshaw Tournament.
"We have probably played them a dozen times and never had beaten their No. 1 team before (Saturday)," Angels coach Doug Smith said. "It's a great win for us."
St. Joseph’s, which blanked the New Trier 2 team 9-0 in the semifinals, had to do it the hard way against the No. 1 team.
New Trier had a 2-1 advantage after doubles. Abby Gaines and Shannon Sims had the win for the Angels at the No. 2 position. At No. 1 doubles, defending Missouri state doubles champions Ellie Choate and Lexie Woodman rallied throughout the match couldn't close the deal after tying the match at 7-7.
"Winning four of the six singles matches is not an appealing prospect against a team as good as New Trier," Smith said. "But our depth came through."
New Trier won at the top and bottom of the singles lineup, although freshman Gaines gave New Trier senior Ali Benedetto, a Brown University recruit, all she could handle at No. 1 singles before falling 3-6, 6-2, 10-5. A 10-point super tiebreaker 10-5 was used in place of a complete third set.
The Angels had no margin for error in the middle of the lineup and there were few errors as they won all four of those matches in straight sets.
Choate and Woodman avenged the tight loss in doubles with wins against freshmen at Nos. 2 and 3 singles respectively. Choate defeated Monika Glueck 6-4, 6-3 while Woodman beat Julia Ross 6-3, 6-2.
Morgan McKinnis and Sims were the other Angels winners. McKinnis, a transfer from Kirkwood, beat Emma Bhote, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4 singles. Bhote had played No. 2 singles last year.
Sims followed her doubles win with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles over Emily Rhee.
"We lost to them in the championship match last year," Sims said. "This is my last year so it was cool to beat them. I know it was (Smith’s) first time to beat them. We go to Pembroke Hill for another tournament next weekend and hopefully we can build off this win."
St. Joseph's opened the season last weekend with a fourth-place finish in the 16-team New Trier Tournament. New Trier lost in the final of that tournament to Lake Forest, the team which beat St. Joseph's in the semifinals.
"The biggest thing I have learned about this team is that we have tremendous depth," Smith said. "We have had some great teams and good depth in the past like the 2006 team which won the triple crown (singles, doubles and team state titles). But in all my years (22), I don't think I have had better depth from top to bottom."
Host Edwardsville had an excellent tournament as well, finishing third in the championship flight of a tournament that featured 45 teams.
Hannah Colbert and Chloe Koons won the clinching match at No. 1 doubles to give the Tigers a 5-4 win over New Trier 2 in the third-place match.
"We had a healthy dose of New Trier today," said Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe, whose team lost to New Trier 1 in the semifinals. "I feel real good about going 2-1 this weekend. There was a lot of improvement from every single player."
