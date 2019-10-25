SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Defending Class 2 doubles champions Ellie Choate and Lexie Woodman of St. Joseph's Academy did a double take when they learned that defending Class 2 singles champion Corinne Farid of Rock Bridge was going to play doubles with Mary Hose instead of defending her singles crown.
"I was a little taken aback when I heard the news," Choate said. "I knew that it was going to make our defense of the championship a very tough one."
And then Choate and Woodman learned that the potential matchup with the talented Bruins duo would not be in the championship match but in the quarterfinals Friday.
It was easily the match of the day at Cooper Tennis Complex, where all matches were played indoors because of inclement weather.
Choate and Woodman prevailed to greatly increase their chances of another state doubles title. As expected, it was not a bit easy. The St. Joseph’s team rallied after losing the first set for a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory, the third and final set using a 10-point super tiebreaker.
"We wanted this so badly," Choate said. "We were working our nerves out in the first set and then played more freely in the second set. We started the tiebreaker so well and finally found a way to win. We knew absolutely that this was going to be our toughest test on paper."
Woodman said: "Having to play them at this point was not what I wanted. We had to play all out and be aggressive to advance."
The doubles win capped off a fantastic first day of the individual tournament for team champions St. Joseph's, John Burroughs and the entire St. Louis area.
The other Angels doubles team, Morgan McKinnis and Shannon Sims, also needed to win a 10-point tiebreaker after splitting sets with Evelyn VanDenBerg and Madeline Fulk of Springfield Central.
Abby Gaines, the No. 1 singles player for the Class 2 team champion Angels, had an easier time, losing just one game in her two matches to advance to the semifinals.
John Burroughs, which won the Class 1 team tournament Thursday, qualified the maximum two singles players and two doubles teams to the semifinals.
Ashley Heidbreder was dominant, losing just one game in her two matches in singles. She will be joined by Lily Walther, who had a tougher draw. Walther had to get past one of the best freshmen in the state, Sarena Biria of Barstow in the first round. Walther won 6-1, 7-5. Walther then beat Laura Finnie of Visitation in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-0. Finnie had finished third at state in singles last year.
The two Bombers doubles teams, Sami Remis and Gaby Thornton and Emily Kantrovitz and Nina Zhu, cruised through the first two rounds, losing just four total games in their four matches.
The Class 1 doubles field will be all St. Louis. MICDS' Journee White and Nia Cooper won a third set tiebreaker to beat Lynne Li and Lucia Wolfe of Pembroke Hill.
The McLellan sisters from Visitation, Sophia and Suzanna, also reached the Class 1 doubles semifinals, losing just four total games.
Three St. Louis players will be in the semifinals in Class 1 singles. Walther and Heidbreder are joined by Lizzie Barlow of Villa Duchesne. Barlow, who finished fourth last season, played 24 games Friday. She won all 24.
"It was fun for me out there today," Barlow said. "I am playing super hard and trying to stay focused. I know I have a tough match coming up against Ainsley. We play doubles together in the USTA. I just want to keep on going and continue to have fun."
The St. Louis area has seven of the eight semifinalists in Class 1 and five of the eight in Class 2.
Joining the St. Joseph’s five are Lafayette's Kate Ferguson in singles and Parkway Central's Michelle Korenfeld and Akansha Negi in doubles.
The semifinals are slated to begin at 9 a.m. with all championships at 1 p.m. Saturday.