FRONTENAC — St. Joseph Academy tennis player Shannon Sims needed three points Friday to finish off her match and give her team a huge win over defending Class 1 state champion John Burroughs.
But she knew those points would be difficult in increasingly dark conditions.
"I can't see the ball," Sims said on the changeover at 7-5 in the 10-point super tiebreaker.
Sims saw it well enough to eventually win 11-9 at No. 5 singles over Nina Zhu, giving the Angels a thrilling 5-4 victory over the previously undefeated Bombers in a regular-season finale with teams that are among the favorites to bring home a first place trophy from Springfield later this month.
"It was really getting dark and it was very hard to see the ball," said Sims, who led 9-6 in the tiebreaker before Zhu tied it 9-9. "At the end I was trying to finish the points as quickly as I could. I realized that there was a point in which we couldn't play any longer."
Sims' win was one of three the Angels recorded with the third set tiebreaker.
"We had some similar close wins in our match against Lafayette," St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith said. "I would like to think that means we are getting mentally tougher."
Lexie Woodman and Megan Nguyen also had wins at No. 3 and 6 singles, respectively, in matches in which there were split sets with the third set tiebreaker.
"Shannon won the deciding match and she has been in that position at other times during the season," Smith said. "But we would not have been in that situation without some other very tight wins."
The Angels, who lost to John Burroughs 8-1 earlier in the season, set the tone for the singles dramatics by winning two of the three doubles matches.
They did that despite a loss from defending Class 2 doubles champions Ellie Choate and Woodman. They lost to Lily Walther and Ainsley Heidbreder 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.
But St. Joseph's won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles in tight matches. Abby Gaines and Sims defeated Emily Kantrovitz and Gaby Thornton 8-6 at No. 2 doubles while Morgan McKinnis and Nguyen won by the same score over Zhu and Stuti Sinha at No. 3 doubles.
John Burroughs played without former state singles and doubles champion Sami Remis, who was out of town. The Bombers still won three of the top four singles matches.
Walther won a hard-fought match at No. 1 singles over Gaines 4-6, 7-5, 10-6. Walther won seven of the last nine points in the tiebreaker, including the final three.
Heidbreder and Thornton were very impressive in straight-set wins. Heidbreder, who moved from No. 3 to No. 2, defeated Choate 6-3, 6-1 while Thornton beat McKinnis 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
"This was a great test right before districts," Smith said. "That is whey we scheduled John Burroughs at this time. It was all done by design to gear up for the postseason."
Sims, a senior, said this win was special.
"John Burroughs is such a great team," she said. "They beat us 8-1 earlier in the season and 9-0 last year. A win like this gives us great confidence going into the playoffs."