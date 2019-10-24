St. Joseph's Coach Doug Smith poses with his team after winning the Class 2 girls team tennis state championship on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SPRINGFIELD, MO. — It was all smiles Thursday as the St. Joseph's Academy tennis team posed for photos for family and friends who were watching from the balcony of Cooper Tennis Complex's indoor courts.
The Angels had plenty to be happy about since they won their first Class 2 girls team tennis state championship since 2012 and the 16th in school history with a dominating performance.
St. Joseph's defeated Parkway Central 5-0 in the semifinals and followed with another 5-0 win over St. Teresa's Academy in the championship.
"We won a tournament earlier in the season in Edwardsville and I didn't think the girls were as excited as they should have been," St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith said. "I told them that if and when we won the state title that I hoped they would be more excited. I think they were, although there was no pig pile celebration that you sometimes see. They were confident coming in and they could see how things were going."
In the semifinals against Parkway Central, the Angels lost just four games in the three doubles matches that used an eight-game pro set format. The No. 1 team was sophomore Ellie Choate and senior Lexie Woodman; freshman Abby Gaines and senior Shannon Sims played No. 2; sophomores Morgan McKinnis and Megan Nguyen were the No. 3 tandem.
Woodman and McKinnis then won their singles matches at No. 3 and 4 singles to clinch the win.
St. Joseph’s was just as dominant in its championship win over St. Teresa's, which beat five-time defending champion Rock Bridge in the quarterfinals Saturday.
The Angels lost just six games in sweeping the three doubles matches. Woodman and Gaines at No. 1 singles put an exclamation point on the season with 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles.
"This is a great way to end my high school tennis career as a team," said Woodman, a senior captain who does not plan to play tennis in college. "This moment is exactly as I imagined it to be. This team is so close and this moment celebrating with them is what I am going to remember most about high school tennis. I thought we played our best tennis at the end of the season."
Thursday's state tournament matches were played indoors because of inclement weather in Springfield.
St. Joseph’s won its six postseason matches by identical 5-0 scores.
"I do think that we saved our best for last," Smith said. "In my opinion we played the toughest schedule of any team in the state. Those road trips and the competition that we played prepared us for the postseason."
The Angels finished with a 22-3 record. Two of the losses came in the season-opening New Trier Tournament against Chicago-area schools. Lake Forest and Lincolnshire Stevenson
St. Joseph’s was the clear favorite going into the tournament but showed no pressure in its dominating performance.
"We played loose as a goose all day long," Smith said. "I would certainly rather them be loose than tense. It was a great day which ended a great season."
