St. Joseph's beats New Trier in final to win Heather Bradshaw championship

The St. Joseph's Academy tennis team wanted to make an early season statement at the Heather Bradshaw Tournament this weekend.
Statement made, as the Angels captured the Champions I Division, defeating three top Illinois teams in the process.
St Joseph's defeated Normal University in the first round of the eight-team bracket 9-0. University finished fourth in the IHSA Class 1A Tournament two years ago (there was no state tournament in Illinois last year). They followed with an 8-1 win over New Trier's second team in the semifinals Friday at Belleville East.
The championship match of the tournament, which was hosted by Edwardsville, was moved Saturday to Creve Coeur Racquet Club because of the rain.
The Angels felt at home as many of the players play at Creve Coeur. It showed as St. Joe's defeated the top team from New Trier 6-3.
New Trier has an enrollment of over 4,000 with over 100 girls in the tennis program. The Trevs finished third in the Class 2A IHSA Tournament in 2019.
"This should give the girls a boost because New Trier has a tremendous tradition," said Angels coach Doug Smith, whose team defeated New Trier 5-4 in the their one and only matchup with the Trevs in the championship match of the Heather Bradshaw Tournament two years ago.
The Angels set the tone for their win Saturday by sweeping the three doubles matches, all in convincing fashion.
Ellie Choate, a three-time Missouri doubles champion, teamed with Bella Hong to beat Madison Liu and Julia Ross, 8-3 at No. 1 doubles. Abby Gaines and Morgan McKinnis beat Keri Rothenberg and Coco Zabel 8-2 at No. 2, while freshmen Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan won by the same 8-2 score over Luciana Parrilli and Brooke Ross at No. 3.
"Our doubles teams performed well all weekend," Smith said. "One of the opposing coaches made the comment that he couldn't tell much difference between our one, two and three teams. They gave us a cushion."
It was a needed cushion as New Trier made things interesting in singles. Choate was first off the court with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Rothenberg at No. 2.
The Angels needed just one more win on the other five courts and it would be a challenge.
They lost three of them and Gaines trailed against Madison Liu, a sectional champion last year, after falling 6-2 in the first set.
"She was striking the ball super and moving me from side to side," Gaines said. "I decided to do the same thing to her in the second set."
Gaines got off to a fast start in the second set, eventually winning it 6-3. The match would come down to a 10-point super tie-breaker.
"I wanted to carry over the momentum from the second set and just go out and play my best," Gaines said.
And she did just that playing a near flawless tie-breaker. She won the first nine points, winning it 10-1 to give the Angels the clinching fifth win.
"When Abby finds the groove she is tough to beat and she found it after the first set struggle," Smith said.
McKinniss would add a sixth Angel win, as she defeated Keira Botjer in straight sets at No. 6 singles.
The Angels were the only local team to win in the first round in the Champions I Division. New Trier's top team defeated Clayton 9-0. New Trier's second team beat Belleville East 7-2 while Maine South defeated the host Tigers 6-3.