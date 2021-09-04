St. Joseph's beats New Trier in final to win Heather Bradshaw championship

The Angels set the tone for their win Saturday by sweeping the three doubles matches, all in convincing fashion.

Ellie Choate, a three-time Missouri doubles champion, teamed with Bella Hong to beat Madison Liu and Julia Ross, 8-3 at No. 1 doubles. Abby Gaines and Morgan McKinnis beat Keri Rothenberg and Coco Zabel 8-2 at No. 2, while freshmen Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan won by the same 8-2 score over Luciana Parrilli and Brooke Ross at No. 3.

"Our doubles teams performed well all weekend," Smith said. "One of the opposing coaches made the comment that he couldn't tell much difference between our one, two and three teams. They gave us a cushion."

It was a needed cushion as New Trier made things interesting in singles. Choate was first off the court with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Rothenberg at No. 2.

The Angels needed just one more win on the other five courts and it would be a challenge.

They lost three of them and Gaines trailed against Madison Liu, a sectional champion last year, after falling 6-2 in the first set.

"She was striking the ball super and moving me from side to side," Gaines said. "I decided to do the same thing to her in the second set."