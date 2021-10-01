St. Joseph's Gaines wins district title by beating Parkway South's Buckels in battle of unbeatens

Before falling in the final Buckels stamped her ticket to state with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Morgan McKinnis of St. Joseph's in the semifinals.

Buckels lost just one match last season and won the Class 3 singles consolation title.

"I started cramping some at the end, but Abby was playing great," Buckels said. "I think I can do well at state if I play with confidence. I am not going to take this match to heart and in fact it might even help to lessen the pressure. I definitely feel I have gotten better this year and am keeping more balls in play. My goal is to finish in the top four."

St. Joseph's dominated the doubles tournament. Both of its teams did not lose a game prior to the championship.

Seniors Ellie Choate and Bella Hong defeated freshmen Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan 6-1, 6-2 in the final, with both teams qualifying for state. Choate will be going for her fourth consecutive state doubles championship.

"There is pressure, but mainly from myself," Choate said. "But the biggest emotion is excitement. I look forward to playing with Bella, who is a great doubles player."

Hong qualified for the state doubles tournament when she was a freshman at Oakville.