St. Joseph's Gaines wins district title by beating Parkway South's Buckels in battle of unbeatens

FRONTENAC — A battle of unbeatens Friday in the Class 3 District 1 girls tennis individual tournament netted a decisive result.
St. Joseph's junior Abby Gaines kept her perfect 2021 record intact with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over previously unbeaten Khayli Buckels of Parkway South at St. Joseph's.
"We go to the same club and I like playing her," Gaines said of Buckels. "I knew it was going to be a battle from the first point. Despite the final score, I felt it was a good challenging match for me."
Both Gaines and Buckels advanced to the Missouri individual state tournament, scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The top two singles and doubles finishers from the eight districts in Class 3 make up the 16-entry state field.
Gaines, who teamed with Ellie Choate to win the Class 3 doubles championship last year, is looking forward to the state tournament in two weeks.
"I feel that my elbow is now 100 percent and I am happy with my game," said Gaines, who did not drop a game in her other two district matches, including a semifinal win against Hadley Allaria of Kirkwood. "I just need to continue to work hard on and off the court and go into the state meet with the right mindset. My goal is to go as far as I can go and hopefully that ends with a state title."
Before falling in the final Buckels stamped her ticket to state with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Morgan McKinnis of St. Joseph's in the semifinals.
Buckels lost just one match last season and won the Class 3 singles consolation title.
"I started cramping some at the end, but Abby was playing great," Buckels said. "I think I can do well at state if I play with confidence. I am not going to take this match to heart and in fact it might even help to lessen the pressure. I definitely feel I have gotten better this year and am keeping more balls in play. My goal is to finish in the top four."
St. Joseph's dominated the doubles tournament. Both of its teams did not lose a game prior to the championship.
Seniors Ellie Choate and Bella Hong defeated freshmen Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan 6-1, 6-2 in the final, with both teams qualifying for state. Choate will be going for her fourth consecutive state doubles championship.
"There is pressure, but mainly from myself," Choate said. "But the biggest emotion is excitement. I look forward to playing with Bella, who is a great doubles player."
Hong qualified for the state doubles tournament when she was a freshman at Oakville.
"I'm super happy to be able to play at state again, especially with a partner like Ellie," Hong said.
The Class 3 District 1 Team Tournament begins Monday. St. Joseph's is the top seed.