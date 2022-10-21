St. Joseph's increases record by winning 18th girls team tennis state championship

The players on the St. Joseph's tennis team officially received their first-place medals Friday after capturing the Class 3 girls team tennis state title at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

But coach Doug Smith said the Angels' record 18th state title actually was won earlier in the month in St. Louis at the district tournament.

"At the NCAA basketball tournament they try to set it up so that the best four teams have a chance to get to the final four," said Smith, who won his 12th title Friday. "That is not the way it worked this year in high school. I feel that MICDS, John Burroughs, Visitation and ourselves, who were all in the same district, were the four best teams in the state. In reality any of the four could have won the state tournament and we were fortunate that it was us."

The Angels won both of their matches Friday by 5-0 scores, defeating St. Teresa's in the semifinals and rival Rock Bridge in the championship. It was the 10th time St. Joseph's and Rock Bridge have met in a state final. St. Joseph's has a 6-4 advantage over the Bruins, who have 13 state championships.

Both dual matches Friday had similar plots, with the Angels taking control with sweeps of the three doubles matches and then getting the clinching wins in singles from their top two players, Emerey Gross and Abby Gaines.

"In my opinion Emerey and Abby are the top 1-2 combination in the state," Smith said of his players who captured the Class 3 doubles state championship in last week's individual tournament. "We could go into almost every match knowing we had two wins right off the bat."

The addition of Gross, who played No. 1 singles, solidified the lineup for a team which had lost three seniors from last year's state championship team.

"My spirits were lifted when I learned that Emerey was coming to St. Joe's," Smith said.

Smith credited Gaines, who was the team's No. 1 player for three years, for accepting the No. 2 spot after losing a challenge match to Gross in the preseason.

"Abby was the epitome of being a good soldier," Smith said. "She went about her job without complaint."

But a team high school tennis championship cannot be won with just two players. And the Angels had plenty of help, led by sophomores Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan. Kennedy lost just one match at No. 3 singles and Behan was undefeated at No. 4.

The future looks bright for the Angels, who lose only one senior. Gaines finished her career with four state medals, including two individual doubles titles. She also was on three team champions.

"It's been amazing on be a part of such good teams," said Gaines, who does not plan to play tennis in college. "It is sad that it is over, but this was definitely a happy ending."

The other two classes will crown team champions Saturday and local teams hope to make it a sweep for St. Louis.

Ladue will be a favorite in the Class 2 tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Rams, who finished second last year, play Grain Valley in the semifinals. The winner of that match will play the winner of the Fort Zumwalt South-St. Pius X-Kansas City match for the Class 2 championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Clayton took a step toward what it hopes will be its first team title since 1985 on Friday. The Greyhounds defeated Notre Dame de Sion 5-1 in the semifinals.

Clayton swept the three doubles matches and got singles wins from Simone Sah (No. 2) and Riley Zimmerman (No. 5).