St. Joseph's rallies to edge New Trier for championship of Heather Bradshaw Invitational

St. Joseph's tennis coach Doug Smith realized he had strength at the top of his lineup this season.

Three-year state medalist Abby Gaines is playing No. 2 singles behind talented freshman Emerey Gross. And Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan, who were starters on last year's Class 3 team champions, also returned.

But even Smith was pleasantly surprised Saturday the Angels pulled out a 5-4 victory against powerhouse Winnetka New Trier in the championship dual match of Edwardsville High's annual Heather Bradshaw Tournament.

New Trier won its own tournament last weekend in the Chicago suburbs and defeated Lake Forest and Lincolnshire Stevenson en route to the title. St. Joseph's lost to those both Lake Forest and Stevenson to finish fourth in that 16-team tournament.

On Saturday, the Angels fell behind in doubles by winning the first four singles matches off the court. The match was played at Creve Coeur Racquet Club because of rain in Edwardsville.

It is the third consecutive Heather Bradshaw Tournament title for the Angels, who beat New Trier in the final all three times. Last year's title match also was played at Creve Coeur.

"I think (Saturday) showed that you can win state with four players," said Smith, who was playing without No. 5 player Mackenzie Golomski in the tournament. "Based on today the top four looked very good."

There was no margin for error for Gross, Gaines, Kennedy and Behan after New Trier won two of the three doubles matches. The only Angels win was at No. 1, with Gross and Gaines beating Kevi Rothenberg and Luciana Parrilli, 8-4.

Kennedy and Behan, who had lost at No. 2 doubles, rebounded with wins at No. 3 and 4 singles respectively.

"We like playing New Trier, win or lose, because they are such a good team," Kennedy said. "Of course, it feels even better with a win. It's a good way to set up for the season."

Kennedy won her first five games in defeating Ava Katz, 8-2, at No. 3 singles. Behan defeated Parrilli 8-2 at No. 4 singles.

"We lost some good seniors from last year's team, but we are still a strong team," Behan said. "We beat a very good team (Saturday)."

Gross won the final four games of her match in an 8-3 win over Rothenberg at No. 1 singles. Gross has lost only to defending Class 2A Illinois champion Sarah Wang of Lincolnshire Stevenson in facing some early tough competition.

Gaines, who is the lone senior in the Angels lineup, won the clinching fifth court Saturday with an 8-6 win over Julia Ross at No. 2 singles.

"I can honestly say that Emerey and Abby might be the best one and two combination I have ever had," Smith said. "Emerey is definitely a star and for her age, she is the best player in town. Abby has been a standout for us since she was a freshman. She is an absolute trooper."