St. Joseph's standout Choate thankful for chance to get back on tennis court

The routines are much different.
The schedule is simplified.
But St. Joseph’s Academy junior Ellie Choate never has been more excited to get out on the court and play competitive tennis again.
Practice began Monday for the Angels, although it was more of a meet and greet, coach Doug Smith said. Smith, who is beginning his 22nd season with the Angels, and his assistant coaches had clipboards in their hands as they greeted each car. They asked five questions and did a temperature check on everyone, a process which took almost 45 minutes of the "practice."
It is a process that does not bother Choate, a two-time Class 2 girls doubles champion.
"The time off in the summer made me miss the sport more than ever," Choate said.
A normal summer would find Choate practicing almost every weekday and playing in tournaments almost every weekend.
The summer of 2020 was anything but normal for Choate and other area girls tennis players who now are preparing for the fall high school season.
"March through June was crazy," Choate said. "You could play with friends, but it was a day-to-day thing to find courts. One day I might play on someone's personal court and another day I would take a lesson at a park I didn't even know existed."
Choate found some normalcy in July when she played in her only summer tournament.
She won the girls 18 singles division in the event at Dwight Davis Tennis Center.
"It was nice to win, but even more so just to compete again," Choate said. "Usually in the summer I would travel a lot to tournaments. Those were some of the best memories I have had in the sport, but all of those tournaments were canceled."
In St. Louis City and St. Louis County, girls tennis programs that began practicing Monday were members of the Metro Women’s Athletic Association, including St. Joseph's; the Archdiocesan Athletic Association; and the Metro League.
However, schools located in St. Louis County still are not permitted to play against other schools because of COVID-19 guidelines.
The coronavirus pandemic already has greatly affected the Angels’ schedule when and if they are permitted to play. Trips to Chicago and Kansas City, where St. Joseph's would have faced some of its biggest challenges, have been canceled.
Choate hopes one trip still in the cards for the Angels will be to Springfield in October for the state tournament.
"It's always been about the postseason and that is definitely the case this year," she said. "Even in a normal year the goal is to make it to the state tournament and to do well there."
And Choate has done well in her two years in high school at the state tournament in Springfield.
The Angels made won the Class 2 team championship last year for the 16th time in program history and first time since 2012.
Also, Choate teamed with Lexie Woodman — who was a senior last year — to win consecutive Class 2 doubles titles in 2018 and 2019.
"I think I have knocked off the rust and I can't wait to get back out there and play again," Choate said.
