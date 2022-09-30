St. Joseph's standouts Gaines, Gross opt for doubles, pull out district crown

FRONTENAC — Abby Gaines had one last major decision to make while wrapping up a standout four-year career with the St. Joseph’s tennis program.

Gaines has had success in both singles and doubles at the state tournament. She won the Class 3 doubles tournament with Ellie Choate two years ago and followed that up last year with a third-place finish in singles.

"It was a tough decision, but I knew I wanted to play doubles, especially having such a great partner," Gaines said. "And I think we have a great chance of winning."

Gaines and freshman Emerey Gross looked the part of state championship favorites Friday as they pulled out a 4-6, 6-0, 10-4 victory against the MICDS duo of Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li in the Class 3 District 2 girls tennis tournament final at St. Joseph's.

The top two finishers in singles and doubles in each of the state's eight Class 3 districts qualify for state, and many think the St. Joseph’s and MICDS teams could be facing off again at the state tournament, which will be played 13-14 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

"I totally agree with that," Gaines said.

Gaines and Gross got a wakeup call when Mikulec and Li came back from a deficit to win the first set.

"They played great at the end of the first set," Gaines set. "We had to regroup and mix some things up."

Gross, who played No. 1 singles for the Angels this season, was pleased with Gaines' postseason decision.

"I would have been good playing either singles or doubles," Gross said. "But I am really excited to play with Abby. Our games complement each other well and we set up each other well. We know each other and communicate well without being vocal."

Mikulec and Li, who defeated Visitation's Flora Eidson and Suzanna McLellan in the pivotal semifinal match, earned a return to state after making an impressive state run last year. They won four of their five matches, losing only to the eventual state champions.

It all John Burroughs in the singles draw as junior Sahana Madala defeated freshman Allie Wayne 6-0, 6-4 in a final between two Bombers players. Madala dominated the first set and came back in the second, winning the final five games after falling behind 4-1.

Madala is looking forward to her return to state after winning the consolation title in singles last year.

"I think I have grown as a person and my game has improved," Madala said. "I have been using all parts of my game and my serve has been effective lately. I am going to put in two hard weeks of practice. My mindset is good and my goal is to win it."

The loss to her teammate was only the second of the year for Wayne, who lost a tight match to Gaines during the regular season.