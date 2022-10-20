St. Joseph's takes aim at repeat title in Class 3 girls team tennis state tournament

The St. Joseph's Academy tennis team enters the Missouri girls team tennis state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield with a perfect record against teams in the state.

The Angels hope to be able to say the same thing by day's end. If so, they will have defended their Class 3 state championship.

St Joseph's lost two of its four matches in the season-opening New Trier Invitational against Lake Forest and Lincolnshire Stevenson, two teams from Illinois. Their only other loss came against Shawnee Mission East, a Kansas school.

The Angels have won all 21 of their other matches and enter the state tournament as the favorite.

"There's often a fine line between anxious and eager," St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith said. "Anxious implies nervous whereas eager implies excited. St. Joe's won the team championship last year and all indications are that this group is excited about the opportunity to earn a repeat."

The Class 3 tournament will be played Friday, with semifinals at 9 a.m. and the championship scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Angels are led by a potent top part of the lineup.

Freshman Emerey Gross and senior Abby Gaines won the Class 3 doubles championship last week. It was the fourth state medal and second doubles title for Gaines. Sophomores Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan also return from last year's state championship team.

The Angels, who are the lone area team in Class 3, open with a familiar opponent as they take on St. Teresa's in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday. The Angels beat St. Teresa's 5-0 in the semifinals at state last year and won 7-2 on Sept. 10 this year in a match in which St. Teresa's without its top player, Emma Bridges, and St. Joseph's was without Gaines. St. Teresa's enters state with a record of 15-4. Two of its losses came against Visitation.

"We successfully ran the gauntlet in this year's power-packed district (which included MICDS, John Burroughs and Visitation)," Smith said. "The public might assume that the rest of the postseason will be all downhill for the Angels. But one key precept to all of sport is never to take any opponent lightly. We certainly respect St. Teresa's, which has shown itself to be the strongest team from the other side of the state. If we prevail in that semifinal, our long-time rival Rock Bridge might be licking its chops to take a crack at us."

Rock Bridge and Liberty-KC, which meet in the other Class 3 semifinal, both have lost to St. Teresa's. Rock Bridge, which has losses to MICDS and Ladue, defeated Liberty-KC 8-1 in the first match of the season in the Great Eight Tournament.

Class 2

Ladue hopes to cap off a special season in Class 2 with the triple crown. The Rams had the individual singles champion (Angela Chen) and doubles champions (Megan Ouyang and Kayla Chan) at last week's individual state tournament.

Class 2 will play on Saturday, with semifinals at 9 a.m. and championship at 3 p.m.

The Rams, who are 18-2 with both of its losses coming against St. Joseph's, will play Grain Valley in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday. Ladue defeated Grain Valley 5-1 last year in the semifinals before falling to Barstow in the finals.

Grain Valley enters state with a 13-match winning streak after starting the season 5-5.

Fort Zumwalt South, which is the first team from the Gateway Athletic Conference to make it to the final four, will play St. Pius X of Kansas City in the semifinals. The Bulldogs beat St. Pius X of Festus in the quarterfinals.

Class 1

Kennett returns to defend its state title in Class 1. It does so with a perfect record, including a thrilling 5-4 win over North County in the quarterfinals in a battle of unbeaten teams. Kennett will face Chillicothe in the semifinals.

Clayton is the lone area team in the Class 1 field. It will play Notre Dame de Sion in the semifinals.

The Greyhounds are led by Class 1 singles champion Aanya Singh.

Clayton is 16-5. It had lost three in a row prior to district, but those losses came against MICDS, Ladue and John Burroughs. The Greyhounds had won 10 of 11 prior to that.