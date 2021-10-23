St. Joseph's wins 17th girls team tennis state championship

Ellie Choate, Abby Gaines and the St. Joseph's Academy tennis team earned sweet redemption.

Choate and Gaines did not realize their dreams of individual championships last week. But they were all smiles Saturday as the Angels received the championship trophy for their 17th team state title after a 5-0 victory against MICDS in the Class 3 final at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

"First of all, it was a tremendous year overall," St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith said. "And everybody was clutch (Saturday). I told the girls that it would take both skill and will and that will is often the more important one of the two, although we certainly have the skill."

The Angels were dominant throughout the team postseason, not losing a single court. That included a 5-0 semifinal victory against St. Teresa's earlier Saturday before the championship match against MICDS.

St. Joseph's also won 5-0 against Lindbergh and Parkway South in the district tournament, Lafayette in the quarterfinals.

The dominant team conclusion came after a pair of individual runner-up finishes Oct. 15 for the Angels — Gaines in singles and Choate in doubles along with Bella Hong. Choate was trying to become the first Missouri player to win four girls doubles championships.