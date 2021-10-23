St. Joseph's wins 17th girls team tennis state championship

Ellie Choate, Abby Gaines and the St. Joseph's Academy tennis team earned sweet redemption.
Choate and Gaines did not realize their dreams of individual championships last week. But they were all smiles Saturday as the Angels received the championship trophy for their 17th team state title after a 5-0 victory against MICDS in the Class 3 final at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
"First of all, it was a tremendous year overall," St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith said. "And everybody was clutch (Saturday). I told the girls that it would take both skill and will and that will is often the more important one of the two, although we certainly have the skill."
The Angels were dominant throughout the team postseason, not losing a single court. That included a 5-0 semifinal victory against St. Teresa's earlier Saturday before the championship match against MICDS.
St. Joseph's also won 5-0 against Lindbergh and Parkway South in the district tournament, Lafayette in the quarterfinals.
The dominant team conclusion came after a pair of individual runner-up finishes Oct. 15 for the Angels — Gaines in singles and Choate in doubles along with Bella Hong. Choate was trying to become the first Missouri player to win four girls doubles championships.
"Obviously, I wanted four," Choate said. "Nerves got to us last weekend, but it was great to get another chance. This is the way to finish my high school career, going out with the gold."
Gaines lost her only match of the season in the Class 3 singles tournament to eventual champion Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs.
"I was disappointed with the way I played against Emily, but she played very well and deserved to win," Gaines said. "I loved bouncing back the way we did and being able to win a state title with my teammates."
St. Joseph's was challenged in the team championship by the Rams, especially in doubles.
Choate won her final doubles match with Hong at No. 1 doubles in a classic over Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li by a 9-8 score.
The No. 2 doubles match also was tight, with Gaines and Morgan McKinnis prevailing 8-6 over Journee White and Chelsey Nwamu. At No. 3, Angels freshmen Ashley Behan and Ali Kennedy knocked off Stella Kreisel and Bennett Baur, 8-1.
In singles, wins from McKinnis at No. 6 and Kennedy at No. 5 closed out the postseason sweep.
The second-place finish was satisfying for MICDS coach Patrick Huewe, whose team defeated Park Hill 5-0 in the semifinals.
"It was an amazing season and quite an accomplishment to be here," Huewe said. "I am so proud of these girls."
Barstow completed the triple crown with the Class 2 team title to go along with individual titles in singles and doubles last weekend. Barstow beat Ladue in the final, 5-0.
"Barstow is very strong and they deserved to win," Ladue coach Margaret Junker said. "We had a great season and I am proud of them and I think they are proud of themselves."
The Knights, a school with an enrollment of just 186, won the boys team and singles titles in May.
Parkway Central, which lost to Barstow in the semifinals, finished its season on a winning note.
The Colts defeated Grain Valley 5-2 in the Class 2 third-place match.
"Barstow was the best of the four, for sure," Parkway Central coach Lee Hays said. "It was an honor to be here and we feel good about finishing third."