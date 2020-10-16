St. Louis sweeps Class 3 and Class 2 singles, doubles state titles

Visitation set the stage for what could be a coveted high school triple crown by winning singles and doubles championships Friday in Missouri's Class 2 girls tennis state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Vivettes junior Laura Finnie won the singles championship, defeating teammate Flora Eidson 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the title match.
"I was proud of Flora, myself and the whole Visitation team," said Finnie, who finished third in Class 1 singles as a freshman and sixth last season. "It's always hard playing a teammate and I told myself that I had to turn it around after the first set. I was much more positive mentally."
Finnie won her first two matches without losing a game Thursday and then beat Journee White of MICDS 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals Friday morning.
Also for Visitation, Sophia McLellan stood on the podium for the fourth time at the state tournament but at the top for the first time after teaming with her sister, sophomore Suzanna McLellan, to win the Class 2 doubles championship.
The McLellan sisters defeated MICDS freshmen Mikaela Mikulic and Rachel Li in the title match, 6-4, 6-3.
"It's awesome to win a state tournament in my senior season and with my sister," said Sophia, who finished second in doubles last year with Suzanna after finishing fifth in 2017 and seventh in 2018 with Ashley Hagan. "I think Suzanna and I have really good chemistry on the court and we are a really good team."
The Vivettes are favored to finish out the triple crown next weekend in Springfield in the Class 2 team tournament.
They will be challenged by MICDS in the semifinals at noon Oct. 23. The winner of that match plays either Republic and St. Pius X of Kansas City for the Class 2 championship at noon Oct. 24.
CLASS 3
Visitation's effort Friday was special but far from the only highlight for St. Louis area players. In fact, all eight finalists in Class 2 and Class 3 singles and doubles were from St. Louis.
That had never been accomplished since the state went to two classes in 1986. And it never was done from 1975-1986 with four finalists when there was just one class.
In the Class 3 tournament, there were a pair of repeat individual champions in Class 3.
Lily Walther closed out a stellar high school career individually with another singles title. She will play for the Bombers team next weekend in the Class 3 team tournament.
Walther defeated Lindbergh's Dani Rosenberger in the singles final, 6-2, 6-1.
"Dani is a good friend," Walther said. "We have played a lot of doubles together. It was good playing her here and I was happy with the way I played."
Walther lost just one match in her four state trips. She won the doubles championship with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman, had her only loss to eventual singles champion Adella Castaner of Pembroke Hill as a sophomore and won in singles as a junior and senior.
St. Joseph's junior Ellie Choate captured her third individual doubles championship, this time with sophomore Abby Gaines.
"It feels three times better than the first one," said Choate, who had won the previous two years with Lexie Woodman. "We had an end goal in mind and we weren't going to let anything stop us."
Choate and Gaines lost only six games in their four matches, but four of them came in the first set of the final before rallying for a 6-4, 6-0 win over Heidbreder and Sahana Madala of John Burroughs.
The Bombers team led 4-2 before the Angels duo put an exclamation point on the title by winning the final 10 games of the match.
"They played well early and did not make it easy," Choate said. "We were fine once we figured out the wind and found our rhythm."
It was a tough choice to play doubles for Gaines, who lost only to Walther in singles this season. Gaines also handed Walther her only singles defeat of the season.
"It worked out and I am happy I played doubles with Ellie," Gaines said. "She is very smart and probably has the best hands of anyone at the net."
The Class 1 individual tournament began Friday afternoon and will conclude with the semifinals and championship matches Saturday in Springfield.
